Atlanta Braves win 3-2; reserve spot in playoffs. Media release: The Braves clinched a fifth consecutive postseason appearance, but they would have rather moved into a first-place tie in their division. Got it? It’s just part of the excitement created by what remains a great National League East race.
Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson both homered as Atlanta claimed a 3-2 win over the Nationals on Tuesday night at Truist Park. The playoff berth was clinched 21 minutes later, when the Mets claimed a 7-5 comeback win over the Brewers.
While gaining this inevitable postseason berth was appreciated, the Braves would have rather the result been different in Milwaukee. Had it been, Atlanta would have again been tied with the Mets atop the NL East, but the club would have had to wait at least one more day to clinch a playoff berth.
“I hope Milwaukee comes back, quite honestly,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before knowing the result of the Mets-Brewers game. “If we get in the door, then we have given ourselves a chance. The number one thing is we want to win the division, and we’re right there to make that happen.”