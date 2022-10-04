Atlanta Braves got flat, fall to Marlins, 4-0. Media release: Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?
“It’s kind of a big deal, we wanted to win,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “You can’t just go out and win a baseball game. It’s hard. There are a lot of moving parts. We’re going to come back and give ‘er hell tomorrow.”
Still buzzing from the big three-game sweep completed against the Mets on Sunday night, the Braves arrived in Miami early Monday morning and were unable to extend the momentum. Bryce Elder allowed four runs through the first three innings and Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo silenced a lineup that had conquered both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer over the weekend.
“I think you always have to find a reason to play,” Luzardo said after notching 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. “I always internally had reasons. But being a spoiler gives you a little giddy-up. It gives you another reason to go out there and do your best. I’m glad we were able to spoil a little bit and put that champagne on ice for at least another day.”