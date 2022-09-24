Coosa got off to a big start, weathered the storm from Armuchee and put together some game-defining drives and individual plays in the second half to earn a 33-17 win in the rivalry matchup on Friday night and open region play 1-0.
Atlanta Braves clobbered by Phillies, 9-1. Media release: Jake Odorizzi was never projected to be a part of the Braves’ postseason rotation. But there was hope the veteran hurler might at least help the defending champions improve their bid for a second straight World Series title.
Odorizzi was far from the only person who created concern as the Braves suffered a 9-1 loss to the Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. But he certainly set the tone as he constructed another ugly start for Atlanta, which has seen its bid for a fifth consecutive National League East title weakened during its three-game losing streak.
“You’re going to go through ups and downs as a player and as a team,” Odorizzi said. “Right now, it seems like we’re all going through it at the same time.”
That’s a bit of an understatement, especially from an offensive perspective. The Braves (93-58) are 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Mets (96-56) in the NL East with 11 games to play. The two teams will play a three-game series next weekend in Atlanta.
So while there is time, Atlanta’s margin for error is fading.
Darlington and Unity Christian each stay unbeaten at 5-0. Rome improves to 4-1 overall, and Model, Coosa and Pepperell all improve to 3-2. Armuchee falls to 2-3. Expanded game details at https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/