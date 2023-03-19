Baseball
Cartersville no. 1 in latest statewide baseball rankings. AJC
- Hurricanes atop 5A poll this week.
- 4A: Cedartown is no. 6.
- 2A: Model is no. 5, Rockmart no. 10.
- Class A, Division 1: Pepperell is no. 10.
Atlanta Braves
Some opening-day roster projects from MLB: Braden Shewmake is in the thick of the shortstop battle and top prospect Jared Shuster has positioned himself to begin the season in Atlanta’s rotation. Add a couple of interesting bullpen decisions and you find plenty of intrigue surrounding the Braves’ final full week of Spring Training.
Vaughn Grissom entered camp as the public favorite to win the shortstop job and Ian Anderson seemed destined for the fifth starter’s job, especially after Michael Soroka came to camp with a hamstring strain. Anderson’s demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett opened the door for Shuster and fellow prospect Dylan Dodd.
The shortstop battle got interesting as Shewmake spent the past couple of weeks looking like the organization’s most improved player.
Catcher (2): Travis d'Arnaud and Sean Murphy: d’Arnaud has been an invaluable leader since arriving in 2020 and he has continued to show his unselfishness while preparing to team with Murphy to arguably be the game’s best catching duo.
- Spring training schedule and scores: Braves / Schedule
- What to know about spring training: 2023 guide
- Season opener: March 30 at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.
- Home opener: April 6 vs. Padres, 7:20 p.m.
Rome Braves
- April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at Advent Health Stadium, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Basketball
Rome’s Doug Shows will be officiating games Sunday from the Albany, N.Y., “pod.”
Football
SEC Network announces spring game, pro day schedules: Georgia will stage the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
Full details regarding spring college football action across ESPN platforms can be found here.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|SPRING COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROGRAMMING
|PLATFORM
|Thur., March 23
|1 p.m.
|Alabama Pro Day
|SEC Network
|Fri., March 24
|11:30 a.m.
|Kentucky Pro Day
|SEC Network
|Thur., March 30
|10 a.m.
|Florida Pro Day
|SEC Network
|Sat., April 8
|2 p.m.
|Auburn: A-Day
|ESPN+/SECN+
|6 p.m.
|Vanderbilt: Black & Gold Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Thur., April 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida: Orange & Blue Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat., April 15
|1 p.m.
|Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Tennessee: Orange & White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss: Grove Bowl
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4 p.m.
|Georgia's G-Day
|ESPN2
|Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat., April 22
|3 p.m.
|Alabama: A-Day
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|LSU: National L-Club Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|TBD
|TBD
|Spring Access: Kentucky Football
|ESPN+/SECN+