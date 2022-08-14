BASEBALL

The Rome Braves . Media release: For the second straight night the Asheville Tourists were on the losing side of a game where their offense pounded out 14 hits. The issue on Saturday was that only one of those hits came with a runner in scoring position (1-for-12) and the Tourists put a runner in scoring position in eight of the nine innings. Give Asheville credit in their 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves because they nearly overcame a five-run deficit.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In