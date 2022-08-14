BASEBALL
The Rome Braves . Media release: For the second straight night the Asheville Tourists were on the losing side of a game where their offense pounded out 14 hits. The issue on Saturday was that only one of those hits came with a runner in scoring position (1-for-12) and the Tourists put a runner in scoring position in eight of the nine innings. Give Asheville credit in their 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves because they nearly overcame a five-run deficit.
Rome built their advantage with a run in the first inning and four more in the fourth. A costly error allowed the Braves to extend the fourth inning and the visitors plated all four of their runs in an unearned capacity.
Asheville responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a pair of Home Runs. Joey Loperfido hit a solo shot to lead off the frame and Justin Williams connected with a three-run bomb to bring the Tourists within one.
The Braves pushed one across in the fifth with a Sacrifice Fly and Asheville’s Chad Stevens plated Zach Daniels with an RBI groundout in the seventh. The Tourists put two runners aboard in the eighth and Daniels hit a leadoff single in the ninth but the tying run never crossed the plate.
Daniels, Loperfido, Williams, Kenedy Corona, and Luis Guerrero all finished the game with two hits and the other four starters each had one. Aaron Brown pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen down the stretch to keep the Tourists within striking distance.
Rhett Kouba was saddled with only his second loss of the season despite limiting the Braves to just two earned runs. The Tourists have outhit the Braves in every game this week; however, they have dropped three of the five meetings between the two teams.
- Next: At Asheville.
Atlanta Braves take double header from Marlins on Saturday. Media release: There’s no panic button in sight for the Braves just yet. Despite Ronald Acuña Jr. exiting Game 2 of Atlanta’s doubleheader at loanDepot park in the seventh inning on Saturday night, neither manager Brian Snitker nor Acuña are worried that the star right fielder will be out of action for an extended period of time.
Acuña exited the game after the top of the inning, in which he appeared to tweak his right knee while running to second base on a foul ball from Austin Riley. The club announced that Acuña was removed as a precaution with right knee soreness and is considered day to day.
Snitker was adamant postgame that Acuña won’t need any IL time, and Acuña himself said that he’ll be ready to play on Sunday if the team wants him in the lineup. That will depend on how Acuña feels in the morning, and whether Snitker and the training staff want Acuña to play nine more innings on the artificial turf of loanDepot park.
“Yeah, I would say it's particularly tough to play on the synthetic grass or the turf, and on top of that to play 18 innings,” Acuña said via interpreter Franco Garcia. “I feel like I've been just sort of playing with the soreness and some of the pains for about a week now or even further back.”
Acuña tore his right ACL last year while playing the Marlins in this ballpark on July 10. It makes sense the Braves want to be cautious with their three-time All-Star, especially as they try to maintain a healthy lead in the NL Wild Card race. Atlanta will rely on other members of its stacked lineup to step up if Acuña does miss some time.
Atlanta has consistently played it safe with Acuña this season. When he made his first appearance at loanDepot park, Snitker said that the power hitter would be DHing the whole series and likely most series on artificial turf fields for the beginning of the season. That concern passed, as did the concern over a right groin strain Acuña sustained in May that sidelined the right fielder for a handful of games but didn’t require any IL time.
- Next: At Marlins. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.