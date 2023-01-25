Today: open house/behind the scenes look at AdventHealth Stadium, free. Hours: 2 until 7 p.m.
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Atlanta Braves' schedule
Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
For the first time in nearly 50 years, there won't be a Caray calling baseball in the Braves' organization.
Chip Caray, the son of Skip and grandson of Harry, reportedly is leaving for his hometown of St. Louis to take over as the voice of he Cardinals.
Skip joined Atlanta in 1976 through his death in 2008. Chip joined him in 2005 and later split duties on TBS. He resumed full-time Braves' broadcasts in 2010, where he's stayed through the end of last season.
Chip's half brother, Josh Caray was the voice of the Rome Braves for several seasons and most recently for the Trash Pandas near Huntsville. Skip Caray used to tell stories of driving to Rome to listen to his son calling the games from the parking lot. Skip joined Josh in the booth for one game in 2007.
There's also a fourth generation of Carays in baseball as Chip's twin sons Chris and Stefan called games for the Amarillo (Texas) Sod Poodles last season.
Basketball
Latest statewide rankings from Sandy's Spiel. Boys updated Jan. 22; girls, Jan. 23. Update
Rain and a few thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.