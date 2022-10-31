Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: 7 area teams in latest high school football rankings. Falcons edge Panthers in OT. Georgia prepares for Tennessee. World Series resumes tonight. Oct 31, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Younghoe Koo converted a field goal late in overtime to give the Falcons a 37-34 win over the Carolina Panthers. From the Falcons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football High schoolsLatest rankings from the AJC show:6A: Rome, no. 6.5A: Cartersville, no. 3.5A: Calhoun, no. 9, up 1.4A: Cedartown, no. 1.3A; Adairsville, no. 10.2A: Rockmart, no. 7.A, division 1: Darlington, no. 6.Atlanta Falcons Falcons top Panthers, 37-34, in overtime thanks to Koo kick.Next: Sunday home vs. Chargers, 1 p.m., Fox. Local collegesBerry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Sewanee, 2:30 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: Next: Home Saturday vs. North Greenville, noon.State colleges:AP Top 25: Georgia holds at no. 1; Tennessee now tied for second with Ohio State. The latestFirst College Football Playoffs rankings due Tuesday evening.Georgia. Next: Home Saturday vs. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., CBS.Georgia Tech: Next: Saturday at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.BaseballWorld Series: Cards vs. Astros. Best of seven series tied 1-1.Today-Wednesday, at Houston: 8 p.m., Fox.MLB schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Picks for high school football Week 11 Picks for high school football Week 10 Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Berry travels to Trinity (Texas) today. Falcons at Bengals on Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: High school football picks by John McClellan post later today. Armuchee's Green stepping down.Thursday night football as Shorter hosts Delta State at Barron Stadium. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Shorter falls to Delta State, 45-10. Georgia Tech clipped by Virginia. Tonight's high school schedule. Today's Weather Right Now 59° Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 89% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:59:44 AM Sunset: 06:48:20 PM Today Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Abrams, Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate Obama urges Georgians to turn out for Democrats Iconic Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley dies at 90 State & Region New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations Kemp, Abrams: Same gubernatorial candidates, different race Man pleads guilty to damaging Atlanta federal building with Molotov cocktail during protest