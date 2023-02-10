It was Travis d'Arnaud days -- 16 days -- until the start of spring training at the Braves' North Port training complex in Southwest Florida on Thursday -- which means today, it is 15 days (unassigned number).
It was Travis d'Arnaud days -- 16 days -- until the start of spring training at the Braves' North Port training complex in Southwest Florida on Thursday -- which means today, it is 15 days (unassigned number).
It was Travis d'Arnaud days -- 16 days -- until the start of spring training at the Braves' North Port training complex in Southwest Florida on Thursday -- which means today, it is 15 days (unassigned number).
Texas, Oklahoma to join SEC in July 2024, a year early. Statement from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: "The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas. We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the Conference's new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league.
"The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC previously voted with unanimous approval to accept the application of Oklahoma and Texas to join the Conference on July 1, 2025 and have now authorized the Conference Office to proceed with facilitating the transition of Oklahoma and Texas to become full members of the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2024."
Football
NFL
Super Bowl XVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles, Sunday. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz. On Fox.
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Open house set: The free tour is on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Rome Braves' job fair: Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Feb. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.