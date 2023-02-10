cooltoday16

SEC

Texas, Oklahoma to join SEC in July 2024, a year early. Statement from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: "The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas. We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the Conference's new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league.

