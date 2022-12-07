The Rome Wolves ran into Class AAAAAA’s No. 1 team on Friday night at Lakewood Stadium and went down to a 42-3 loss to Langston Hughes to become the final Rome and Floyd County school eliminated from the state playoffs.

The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes also saw their season come to an end in a loss at Warner Robins while Cedartown moved onto to the state finals in Class AAAA.

