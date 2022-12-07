The Rome Wolves ran into Class AAAAAA’s No. 1 team on Friday night at Lakewood Stadium and went down to a 42-3 loss to Langston Hughes to become the final Rome and Floyd County school eliminated from the state playoffs.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes also saw their season come to an end in a loss at Warner Robins while Cedartown moved onto to the state finals in Class AAAA.
Here is a look at all eight state finals, which will be played starting Thursday at CenterParc Stadium. Georgia Public Broadcasting will televise all eight state finals live.
Class AAAA
Friday at 3:30 p.m.
No. 1 Cedartown (14-0) v. No. 4 Benedictine (12-2)
Series History: First Meeting
The Cedartown Bulldogs, who won their only state championship in Class AA in 1963, started the season ranked No. 3 before moving up to No. 1 after starting the year 4-0. The Bulldogs were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Rockmart 27-14, Callaway 47-7, Sequoyah 35-0, Calhoun 21-7 and Dalton 43-9.
Cedartown won the Region 7 championship by defeating Central of Carroll 39-7, Heritage 42-0, Sonoraville 48-0, Southeast Whitfield 48-14 and Northwest Whitfield 58-13. The Bulldogs have playoff wins over Cedar Shoals 49-0, Stephenson 48-16, Bainbridge 26-21 and North Oconee 28-20.
The Benedictine Cadets, who are the defending Class AAAA state champions, also won state titles in Class AA in 2014 and 2016. They started the year ranked No. 1 but fell to No. 7 after a loss to Class AAAAA finalist Ware County before ending the regular season at No. 4. The Cadets were 3-2 in non-region play with wins over Jenkins 45-0, Westminster 28-0 and Bolles (Fla.) 26-7 and losses to Christopher Columbus (Fla.) 41-15 and Ware County 14-10.
Benedictine won the Region 3 championship by defeating Burke County 28-3, Southeast Bulloch 52-7, Wayne County 31-10, Islands 49-3 and New Hampstead 45-6. The Cadets have playoff wins over Whitewater 34-10, Spalding 45-6, Stockbridge 34-14 and Troup 42-21.
Prediction: Benedictine wins by 2.
Class A Division II
Thursday at 5 p.m.
No. 1 Bowdon (13-1) v. No. 5 Schley County (12-2)
Series History: First Meeting
The Bowdon Red Devils, who won state championships in Class B in 1971 and Class A in 1992, started the season ranked No. 5 and did not move up to No. 1 until the final week of the regular season. The Red Devils were 7-1 in non-region play with wins over Manchester 29-14, Bremen 35-0, Tattnall Square 48-35, Temple 55-27, St. Francis 23-18, Forest Park 47-7 and Pike Liberal Arts (Ala.) by forfeit.
Bowdon won the Region 7 championship by defeating Christian Heritage 42-21 and Mt. Zion 42-13. The Red Devils have playoff wins over Aquinas 42-14, Manchester 42-21, Early County 36-26 and Lincoln County 45-28.
The Schley County Wildcats, who are seeking their first state championship, started the year ranked No. 1 but fell to No. 8 after a 1-2 start before finishing the regular season at No. 5. The Wildcats were 1-2 in non-region play with a win over Tattnall Square 28-21 and losses to Early County 19-17 and Bleckley County 17-0.
Schley County won the Region 6 championship by defeating Central of Talbotton 63-0, Macon County 28-7, Chattahoochee County 29-6, Taylor County 47-13, Manchester 28-6, Marion County 56-0 and Greenville 52-6. The Wildcats have playoff wins over Georgia Military Prep 51-0, Washington-Wilkes 58-14, Wilcox County 55-23 and Johnson County 35-6.
Prediction: Schley County wins by 13.
Class A Division I
Thursday at 8 p.m.
No. 2 Swainsboro (13-0) v. No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (13-0)
Series History: First Meeting
The Swainsboro Tigers, who won their only state championship in Class AAA in 2000, started the year ranked No. 6 before moving up to No. 2 after a 3-0 start. The Tigers were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Metter 21-7, Washington County 42-0, Jeff Davis 47-0, Dodge County 35-0 and Emanuel County Institute 42-12.
Swainsboro won the Region 2 championship by defeating Jefferson County 48-0, East Laurens 48-0, Bleckley County 28-21 and Dublin 28-7. The Tigers have playoff wins over Bacon County 47-0, Screven County 57-13, Rabun County 35-10 and Irwin County 22-21.
The Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines, whose only state championship came in Class A Private in 2020, have been ranked No. 1 since the start of the season. The Wolverines were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Hammond (S.C.) 39-3, Athens Academy 48-14, Monroe Area 29-20, Eagles Landing Christian 30-15, Mary Persons 47-14 and Baylor (Tenn.) 42-35.
Prince Avenue Christian won the Region 5 championship by defeating Oglethorpe County 56-17, Jasper County 52-6 and Social Circle 48-21. The Wolverines have playoff wins over Mt. Vernon 47-14, Elbert County 48-14, Metter 23-7 and St. Francis 24-20.
Prediction: Swainsboro wins by 5.
Class AA
Friday at Noon
No. 1 Fitzgerald (14-0) v. No. 4 Thomson (13-1)
Series History: Fitzgerald leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Fitzgerald defeated Thomson 20-6 on November 26, 1971, in the Class AA quarterfinals.
The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, who have won state championships in Class A in 1948 and Class AA in 2021, started the year No. 2 before moving up to No. 1 after Week 2. The Purple Hurricane was undefeated in non-region play with wins over Irwin County 28-20, Turner County 57-6, Northeast 28-27 and Madison County (Fla.) 20-12.
Fitzgerald won the Region 1 championship by defeating Dodge County 20-12, Worth County 42-0, Jeff Davis 48-0, Sumter County 33-13, Cook 36-14 and Berrien 34-20. The Purple Hurricane has playoff wins over Central of Macon 41-0, Putnam County 28-20, Rockmart 21-14 and Fellowship Christian 19-9.
The Thomson Bulldogs, who won state championships in Class AA in 1967 and 1968, Class AAA in 1984 and 1985 and Class AAAA in 2002, started the year unranked before finishing the regular season at No. 4. The Bulldogs were 2-1 in non-region play with wins over Jefferson County 48-6 and Grovetown 46-13 and a loss to Burke County 25-24.
Thomson won the Region 4 championship by defeating Laney 15-14, Washington County 54-14, Josey 54-0, Butler 61-6, Putnam County 27-3, Glenn Hills 61-0 and Westside of Augusta 52-0. The Bulldogs have playoff wins over Tattnall County 26-0, Cook 42-10, South Atlanta 56-38 and Appling County 20-14.
Prediction: Thomson wins by 4.
Class AAAAAA
Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Gainesville (14-0) v. No. 1 Langston Hughes (14-0)
Series History: First Meeting
The Gainesville Red Elephants, who won their only state championship in Class AAAAA in 2012, started the year unranked before finishing the regular season at No. 4. The Red Elephants were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Marist 34-23, Mountain View 30-7, Monroe Area 23-13 and Clarke Central 43-20.
Gainesville won the Region 8 championship by defeating Apalachee 55-6, Lanier 42-14, Habersham Central 34-0, Shiloh 34-7, North Forsyth 34-21 and Jackson County 51-0. The Red Elephants have playoff wins over Sprayberry 51-21, South Paulding 42-21, Houston County 49-35 and Roswell 35-28.
The Langston Hughes Panthers, who are seeking their first state championship, have been ranked No. 1 the entire season. The Panthers were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Spartanburg (S.C.) 47-16, McEachern 47-21 and Mays 62-12.
Hughes won the Region 5 championship by defeating New Manchester 65-0, Douglas County 48-3, Alexander 40-7, East Paulding 59-0, Newnan 41-0, South Paulding 68-14 and Paulding County 56-23. The Panthers have playoff wins over River Ridge 49-6, North Forsyth 77-16, Woodward Academy 56-28 and Rome 42-3.
Prediction: Langston Hughes wins by 24.
Class AAA
Saturday at Noon
No. 3 Sandy Creek (12-1) v. No. 1 Cedar Grove (11-2)
Series History: Tied 1-1
Last Meeting: Cedar Grove defeated Sandy Creek 49-34 on October 21, 2022.
The Sandy Creek Fighting Patriots, who have won state championships in Class AAAA in 2009 and 2012 and in Class AAA in 2010, started the year ranked No. 7 before finishing the regular season at No. 3. The Fighting Patriots were 6-1 in non-region play with wins over Newnan 38-27, Greenwood (S.C,) 46-21, Alexander 48-14, Collins Hill 33-17, Jackson 29-7, and Harris County 33-3 and a 23-20 loss in overtime to East Coweta.
Sandy Creek finished second in Region 5 by defeating Carver of Atlanta 22-12 and Douglass 56-12 and losing to Cedar Grove 49-34. The Fighting Patriots have playoff wins over Coahulla Creek 70-14, Stephens County 20-7, Savannah Christian 51-21 and Carver of Atlanta 49-14.
The Cedar Grove Saints, who have won Class AAA state championships in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021, have been ranked No. 1 the entire season. The Saints were 4-2 in non-region play with wins over Bainbridge 30-14, Westlake 30-20, Collins Hill 40-6 and St. John’s (D.C.) 35-13 and losses to Mill Creek 52-36 and Colquitt County 39-17.
Cedar Grove won the Region 5 championship by defeating Douglass 42-0, Sandy Creek 49-34 and Carver of Atlanta 21-2. The Saints have playoff wins over Bremen 48-7, Hebron Christian 70-33, Calvary Day 30-0 and Oconee County 23-0.
Prediction: Cedar Grove wins by 2.
Class AAAAA
Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
No. 1 Ware County (13-0) v. No. 8 Warner Robins (10-4)
Series History: Warner Robins leads 3-1
Last Meeting: Ware County defeated Warner Robins 29-21 on October 15, 2021.
The Ware County Gators, who are seeking their first state championship, started the year ranked No. 7 before finally taking over the No. 1 position in midseason. The Gators were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Richmond Hill 20-7, Baldwin 41-3, Benedictine 14-10 and Bainbridge 22-16.
Ware County won the Region 1 championship by defeating Jenkins 42-14, Bradwell Institute 48-0, Greenbrier 44-0, Statesboro 59-7 and Coffee 31-6. The Gators have playoff wins over Jones County 55-13, Chamblee 24-7, Calhoun 35-0 and Dutchtown 31-7.
The Warner Robins, who have won state championships in Class AAA in 1976, Class AAAA in 1981, 1988 and 2004, and in Class AAAAA in 2021, started the year ranked No. 1 but fell out of the Top 10 after a 1-4 start before ending the regular season at No. 8. The Demons were 1-3 in non-region play with a win over Northside of Warner Robins 17-10 and losses to Lee County 26-10, Valdosta 25-0 and Houston County 28-8.
Warner Robins finished second in Region 2 by defeating Ola 38-0, Union Grove 30-7, Eagles Landing 49-18, Jones County 54-30 and Locust Grove 52-0 and losing to Dutchtown 14-7. The Demons have playoff wins over Jenkins 31-13, Northside of Columbus 38-7, Creekside 31-28 and Cartersville 35-10.
Prediction: Ware County wins by 11.
Class AAAAAAA
Saturday at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Carrollton (14-0) v. No. 3 Mill Creek (13-1)
Series History: First Meeting
The Carrollton Trojans, who have won state championships in Class A in 1956, 1961, 1964, 1971, 1972 and 1974 and in Class AA in 1998, started the year unranked before finishing the regular season at No. 4. The Trojans were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Gadsden City (Ala.) 69-7, South Paulding 28-21, Rome 23-6, Villa Rica 52-0, Jenkins 48-0 and Hillgrove 56-28.
Carrollton won the Region 2 championship by defeating East Coweta 38-28, Pebblebrook 42-12, Westlake 28-19 and Campbell 52-7. The Trojans have playoff wins over Lowndes 38-14, Marietta 47-14, Walton 52-27 and Colquitt County 35-27.
The Mill Creek Hawks, who are seeking their first state championship, started the year ranked No. 5 before finishing the regular season at No. 3. The Hawks were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Walton 44-41, Norcross 49-17, Archer 33-0, Cedar Grove 52-36 and Parkview 40-17.
Mill Creek finished second in Region 8 by defeating Central Gwinnett 58-7, Collins Hill 54-0, Dacula 45-0 and Mountain View 52-28 and losing to Buford 39-27. The Hawks have playoff wins over Meadowcreek 59-22, North Cobb 43-7, Westlake 38-14 and Milton 48-14.
Prediction: Mill Creek wins by 8.