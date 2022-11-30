The Georgia High School Association state playoffs have reached the semifinal stage, with 32 teams spread across eight classifications still in contention for a state title.
Rome in Class AAAAAA, Cartersville in Class AAAAA and Cedartown in Class AAAA are still alive going into the next to last weekend of the 2022 season.
Calhoun in Class AAAAA and Rockmart in Class AA fell in Friday night’s quarterfinals.
In addition, Unity Christian reached the championship game in Class AA of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools before losing to Sherwood Christian.
Class AAAAAA
Rome (12-1) vs. Langston Hughes (13-0) at Lakewood Stadium, 8 p.m.Series history: First Meeting
How Rome got here: The Rome Wolves opened the season with a 16-6 win over Creekside in the Corky Kell Classic. The Wolves followed that victory with a win over Lithonia 49-0, a loss to Class AAAAAAA semifinalist Carrollton 23-6 and a win over Pebblebrook 30-28.
Rome won the Region 6 championship in dominating fashion by defeating Allatoona 42-19, Woodstock 70-0, Sequoyah 52-0, River Ridge 55-7, Creekview 30-0 and Etowah 63-3. The Wolves have playoff wins over Paulding County 49-0, Alpharetta 35-14 and Marist 17-7.
How Langston Hughes got here: The Langston Hughes Panthers opened the season with non-region wins over Spartanburg (S.C.) 47-16, McEachern 47-21 and Mays 62-12.
The Panthers won the Region 5 championship by defeating New Manchester 65-0, Douglas County 48-3, Alexander 40-7, East Paulding 59-0, Newnan 41-0, South Paulding 68-14 and Paulding County 56-23. Langston Hughes has playoff wins over River Ridge 49-6, North Forsyth 77-16 and Woodward Academy 56-28.
This game matches Class AAAAAA’s best offense by Langston Hughes, and the classification’s best defense from Rome. Langston Hughes lost to Buford 21-20 in the 2021 Class AAAAAA state championship game to end the season 13-2. The Panthers have been ranked No. 1 since preseason and nobody has slowed them down all season long. Langston Hughes is within striking distance based on its points per game average of breaking the all-time Georgia high school scoring record set by Rome in 2017. The Panthers are seeking the first state championship in the school’s 14-year history.
The Rome Wolves came off a disappointing 2021 season that ended with an upset loss in the first round to River Ridge. Rome started the season ranked No. 3 but fell to No. 7 following the loss at Carrollton. The Wolves moved up to No. 6 a week later and held that ranking the rest of the regular season. Rome only gave up a total of 10 points in its last five regular-season games and only allowed 21 points combined in its first three playoff games. The Wolves are seeking their third state championship and their first title since the back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017.
This week’s game will take place Friday night at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta as the second game of a doubleheader. Georgia Public Broadcasting will televise both games statewide, with the first game starting at 5 p.m., matching Mill Creek and Milton in a Class AAAAAAA semifinal.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Gainesville and Roswell on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium for the Class AAAAAA state championship.
Rome wins by 7.
Class AAAAACartersville (12-1) at Warner Robins (9-4)Series History: Warner Robins leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Warner Robins defeated Cartersville 24-17 on November 19, 2021, in the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
How Cartersville Got Here: The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes went undefeated in non-region play with wins over Cherokee 35-0, Jonesboro 38-16, Allatoona 28-20, Columbia 42-0 and Heritage of Conyers 49-0. The Purple Hurricanes opened region play with a 50-48 triple overtime loss to Calhoun but followed it up with wins over Cass 35-13, Hiram 44-26, Woodland 31-6 and Dalton 39-14 to finish second in Region 7. Cartersville has playoff wins over Clarke Central 43-10, Cambridge 37-14 and Coffee 56-28.
How Warner Robins Got Here: The Warner Robins Demons started the year 1-2 in non-region play against one of the toughest early season schedules in the state. The Demons lost their season opener to Lee County 26-10 followed by a 17-10 win over Northside of Warner Robins and a 25-0 loss to Valdosta. Warner Robins opened region play with a 14-7 loss to Class AAAAA semifinalist Dutchtown and then played one more non-region game losing to Houston County 28-8. The Demons won their last five region games over Ola 38-0, Union Grove 30-7, Eagle’s Landing 49-18, Jones County 54-30 and Locust Grove 52-0 to finish second in Region 2. Warner Robins has playoff wins over Jenkins 31-13, Northside of Columbus 38-7 and Creekside 31-28.
Cartersville started the season ranked No. 3 but moved up to No. 1 a week later. The Purple Hurricanes stayed at the top for six weeks but fell to No. 5 following the loss to Calhoun and to No. 7 the week after that. Cartersville climbed back to No. 3 two weeks later in the final regular season rankings. The Purple Hurricanes are seeking their fifth state championship and their first since back-to-back Class AAAA titles in 2015 and 2016.
Warner Robins, who entered the 2022 season as the two-time defending Class AAAAA state champion, started the season ranked No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after its opening week loss and dropped out of the Top 10 after the 1-4 start. The Demons climbed back into the rankings following the win over Union Grove and ended the regular season at No. 8. Warner Robins is seeking its seventh state championship.
This is the third straight year Cartersville and Warner Robins have met in the playoffs with the Demons defeating the Purple Hurricanes 62-28 in the 2020 Class AAAAA state championship game. The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Dutchtown and Ware County.
The Class AAAAA state championship game is scheduled for December 9 at 3:30 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium.
Cartersville wins by 5.
Class AAAANorth Oconee (13-0) at Cedartown (13-0)Series History: Cedartown leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Cedartown defeated North Oconee 56-0 on December 4, 2020, in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
How North Oconee Got Here: The North Oconee Titans opened the season with non-region games over Class AAA semifinalist Oconee County 16-13 and South Forsyth 7-6. The Titans won the Region 8 championship by defeating Madison County 42-0, Chestatee 52-7, North Hall 70-7, East Forsyth 48-0, Walnut Grove 44-0, East Hall 83-0 and Cherokee Bluff 42-7. North Oconee has playoff wins over Sonoraville 49-6, Lovett 35-9 and Wayne County 31-12.
How Cedartown Got Here: The Cedartown Bulldogs opened the season with non-region wins over Rockmart 27-14, Callaway 47-7, Sequoyah 35-0, Calhoun 21-7 and Dalton 43-9. The Bulldogs won the Region 7 championship by defeating Central of Carroll 39-7, Heritage 42-0, Sonoraville 48-0, Southeast Whitfield 48-14 and Northwest Whitfield 58-13. Cedartown has playoff wins over Cedar Shoals 49-0, Stephenson 48-16 and Bainbridge 26-21.
North Oconee, who lost in the 2021 Class AAAA semifinals to Benedictine, started and ended the regular season ranked No. 2. The Titans are seeking the first state championship in the school’s 18-year history. Cedartown, who also reached the 2021 Class AAAA semifinals before losing to Carver of Columbus, began the year ranked No. 3 but moved up to No. 1 following the win over Calhoun—a position it held for the rest of the season. The Bulldogs are seeking their second state championship after winning the Class AA title in 1963.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Benedictine and Troup. The Class AAAA state championship game is scheduled for December 9 at 3:30 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium.
Cedartown wins by 3.
In other semifinal matchups:
Class AAAAAAACarrollton (13-0) at Colquitt County (13-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Carrollton Trojans won the Region 2 championship. They have playoff wins over Lowndes 38-14, Marietta 47-14, and Walton 52-27. The Trojans are seeking their eighth state championship and their first since winning the Class AA state championship in 1998. The Colquitt County Packers won the Region 1 championship. They have playoff wins over Pebblebrook 56-16, Harrison 49-27, and North Gwinnett 52-17. They are seeking their fourth state championship that included Class AAAAAA titles in 2014 and 2015. Colquitt County wins by 1.
Mill Creek (12-1) v. Milton (10-3) at Lakewood StadiumSeries History: Milton leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Milton defeated Mill Creek 36-27 on November 26, 2021, in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals.
The Mill Creek Hawks finished second in Region 8. They have playoff wins over Meadowcreek 59-22, North Cobb 43-7, and Westlake 38-14. The Hawks are seeking their first state championship. The Milton Eagles won the Region 6 championship. They have playoff wins over Cherokee 28-14, Norcross 30-23, and Grayson 35-12. The Hawks won the 2018 Class AAAAAAA state championship. Mill Creek wins by 17.
Class AAAAAAGainesville (13-0) at Roswell (12-1)Series History: Gainesville leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Gainesville defeated Roswell 14-6 on November 29, 1985, in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
The Gainesville Red Elephants won the Region 8 championship. They have playoff wins over Sprayberry 51-21, South Paulding 42-21, and Houston County 49-35. The Red Elephants won the 2012 Class AAAAA state championship. The Roswell Hornets won the Region 7 championship. They have playoff wins over Lanier 55-8, Allatoona 49-30, and Thomas County Central 42-34. The Hornets are seeking their fourth state championship and their first since winning the Class AAAAA state championship in 2006. Roswell wins by 8.
Class AAAAADutchtown (12-1) at Ware County (13-0)Series History: Ware County leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Ware County defeated Dutchtown 24-0 on November 27, 2020, in the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
The Dutchtown Bulldogs won the Region 2 championship. They have playoff wins over Statesboro 45-0, Northgate 41-14, and Mays 40-34. The Ware County Gators won the Region 1 championship. They have playoff wins over Jones County 55-13, Chamblee 24-7, and Calhoun 35-0. Neither team has won a state championship. Ware County wins by 18.
Class AAAATroup (12-1) at Benedictine (11-2)Series History: Benedictine leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Benedictine defeated Troup 42-35 on November 28, 2020, in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
The Troup Tigers won the Region 4 championship. They have playoff wins over New Hampstead 36-29, Cairo 26-17, and Holy Innocents 38-28. The Tigers are seeking their first state championship. The Benedictine Cadets won the Region 3 championship. They have playoff wins over Whitewater 34-10, Spalding 45-6, and Stockbridge 34-14. The Cadets, who are the defending Class AAAA state champions, are seeking their fourth state title. Benedictine wins by 16.
Class AAACarver of Atlanta (9-3) at Sandy Creek (11-2)Series History: Carver leads 2-1
Last Meeting: Sandy Creek defeated Carver 22-12 on October 14, 2022.
The Carver Panthers finished third in Region 5. They have playoff wins over Ringgold 44-28, Monroe Area 30-18, and Thomasville 28-23. The Panthers, who are seeking their first state championship, finished second in Class AAAA in 2017 and in Class AAA in 2021. The Sandy Creek Fighting Patriots finished second in Region 5. They have playoff wins over Coahulla Creek 70-14, Stephens County 20-7, and Savannah Christian 51-21. The Fighting Patriots are seeking their fourth state championship and their first since winning the Class AAAA state championship in 2012. Sandy Creek wins by 11.
Oconee County (9-4) at Cedar Grove (10-2)Series History: Cedar Grove leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Cedar Grove defeated Oconee County 28-14 on November 20, 2015, in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs.
The Oconee County Warriors finished third in Region 8. They have playoff wins over Lumpkin County 49-21, Adairsville 45-20, and Carver of Columbus 14-6. They are seeking their second state championship with their first state title in Class AAA in 1999. The Cedar Grove Saints won the Region 5 championship. They have playoff wins over Bremen 48-7, Hebron Christian 70-33, and Calvary Day 30-0. The Saints have won four of the last six Class AAA state championships, most recently in 2021. Cedar Grove wins by 18.
Class AAFellowship Christian (10-3) at Fitzgerald (13-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Fellowship Christian Paladins won the Region 8 championship. They have playoff wins over North Murray 49-28, Eagles Landing Christian 26-15, and Pierce County 40-22. The Paladins, who finished second in the state in Class A Private in 2016, are seeking their first state championship. The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane won the Region 1 championship. They have playoff wins over Central of Macon 41-0, Putnam County 28-20, and Rockmart 21-14 in overtime. The Purple Hurricane is the defending Class AA state champion. Fitzgerald wins by 10.
Thomson (12-1) at Appling County (11-1)Series History: Appling County leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Appling County defeated Thomson 21-7 on November 26, 2021, in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
The Thomson Bulldogs won the Region 4 championship. They have playoff wins over Tattnall County 26-0, Cook 42-10, and South Atlanta 56-38. The Bulldogs are seeking their sixth state championship with their last state championship in Class AAAA in 2002. The Appling County Pirates won the Region 3 championship. They have playoff wins over Washington County 65-14, Northeast of Macon 35-13, and Callaway 44-21. The Pirates, who finished second in Class AAA in 2021, are seeking their first state championship. Appling County wins by 1.
Class A Division ISwainsboro (12-0) at Irwin County (11-1)Series History: Irwin County leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Irwin County defeated Swainsboro 22-12 on November 15, 1985, in the Region 2-AA championship game.
The Swainsboro Tigers won the Region 2 championship. They have playoff wins over Bacon County 47-9, Screven County 57-13, and Rabun County 35-10. The Tigers won their only state championship in Class AAA in 2000. The Irwin County Indians won the Region 1 championship. They have playoff wins over Jefferson County 42-6, Heard County 55-0, and Mt. Pisgah Christian 42-14. The Indians, who are seeking their fourth state championship, won the Class A Public School state championship in 2019 and 2020. Hurricane Ian forced the cancellation of the September 29 regular season game between these two teams. Irwin County wins by 1.
St. Francis (9-3) at Prince Avenue Christian (12-0)Series History: Prince Avenue leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Prince Avenue defeated St. Francis 54-7 on August 23, 2013.
The St. Francis Knights won the Region 6 championship. They have playoff wins over Oglethorpe County 69-7, Trion 34-20, and Bleckley County 37-21. The Knights are seeking their first state championship. The Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines won the Region 5 championship. They have playoff wins over Mt. Vernon 47-14, Elbert County 48-14, and Metter 23-7. The Wolverines won the 2020 Class A Private state championship. Prince Avenue wins by 15.
Class A Division IILincoln County (10-2) at Bowdon (12-1)Series History: Tied 1-1
Last Meeting: Bowdon defeated Lincoln County 14-6 on November 30, 2001, in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
The Lincoln County Red Devils won the Region 8 championship. They earned a bye in the first round with playoff wins over Wilkinson County 42-8 and Dooly County 24-21. The Red Devils, who are seeking their 12th state championship, won their last state championship in Class A in 2006. The Bowdon Red Devils won the Region 7 championship. They have playoff wins over Aquinas 42-14, Manchester 42-21, and Early County 36-26. The Red Devils, who are seeking their third state championship, won their last state championship in Class A in 1992. Lincoln County defeated Bowdon 34-7 in the 1989 Class A state championship game. Bowdon wins by 12.
Schley County (11-2) at Johnson County (13-0)Series History: Schley County leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Schley County defeated Johnson County 13-12 on November 14, 2008, in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
The Schley County Wildcats won the Region 6 championship. They have playoff wins over Georgia Military Prep 51-0, Washington-Wilkes 58-14, and Wilcox County 55-23. The Wildcats are seeking their first state championship. The Johnson County Trojans won the Region 5 championship. They have playoff wins over Chattahoochee County 34-21, Christian Heritage 26-14, and Clinch County 36-21. The Trojans won their only state championship in Class A in 1979. Schley County wins by 18.