Rome’s school-record tying performance against Woodstock, Armuchee’s surprising domination of Chattooga and the continued unbeaten streaks by Darlington and Unity Christian highlighted a weekend of high school football that saw most games taking place on Thursday nights.

Elsewhere across northwest Georgia, Calhoun stunned No. 1-ranked Cartersville in triple-overtime, and Sonoraville outscored Northwest Whitfield on a night when the two teams had a combined 1,040 yards total offense.

