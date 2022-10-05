Rome’s school-record tying performance against Woodstock, Armuchee’s surprising domination of Chattooga and the continued unbeaten streaks by Darlington and Unity Christian highlighted a weekend of high school football that saw most games taking place on Thursday nights.
Elsewhere across northwest Georgia, Calhoun stunned No. 1-ranked Cartersville in triple-overtime, and Sonoraville outscored Northwest Whitfield on a night when the two teams had a combined 1,040 yards total offense.
This week Armuchee travels to Pepperell, Rome celebrates homecoming against Sequoyah and Unity Christian faces the Johnson Ferry Christian team that knocked them out of the playoffs a year ago.
The battle of the unbeatens takes place in Region 7-AAAA between Heritage and Cedartown, and Cass and Cartersville face off in a big game in Region 7-AAAAA.
Armuchee (3-3, 1-1) at Pepperell (3-2, 1-0)
Series History: Pepperell leads 21-1-1
Last Meeting: Pepperell defeated Armuchee 63-0 on November 1, 2019.
The Armuchee Indians had their best point production since 2005 Thursday night and defeated Chattooga for the first time in their last nine tries by beating the Indians 54-21. The Pepperell Dragons, who were off this past weekend, defeated the same Chattooga team 21-7 the previous Friday.
Pepperell wins by 26.
Darlington (6-0, 2-0) at Chattooga (1-5, 0-2)
Series History: Darlington leads 15-7
Last Meeting: Darlington defeated Chattooga 14-6 on November 6, 2015.
The Darlington Tigers maintained their unbeaten record and gained the upper hand in the Region 7-A Division I playoff race by defeating Coosa 38-7. The Chattooga Indians saw their season record fall to 1-5 following a 54-21 loss to Armuchee.
Darlington wins by more than 30.
Sequoyah (3-3, 2-0) at Rome (5-1, 2-0)
Series History: Tied 3-3
Last Meeting: Rome defeated Sequoyah 38-24 on October 23, 2015.
The Sequoyah Chiefs scored all of the points they needed in the first half and survived a scoreless second half by both teams in a 13-7 win over River Ridge. The Rome Wolves scored via the ground, over the air, on defense and on special teams in building a 56-0 halftime lead on the way to a school record-tying 70-0 win over Woodstock.
Rome wins by 22.
Trion (4-1, 1-0) at Coosa (3-3, 1-1)
Series History: Trion leads 10-8-1
Last Meeting: Trion defeated Coosa 48-13 on August 27, 2021.
The Trion Bulldogs, whose only loss came two weeks ago to Model, defeated Dade County 39-21 in their first Region 7-A Division I game. The Coosa Eagles, who entered Thursday night following a big region win over Armuchee, fell behind early and were unable to come back in a 38-7 loss to Darlington.
Trion wins by more than 30.
Fannin County (3-2, 1-0) at Model (3-3, 1-1)
Series History: Fannin County leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Fannin County defeated Model 35-7 on October 15, 2021.
The defending Region 7-AA champion Fannin County Rebels, who were off this past weekend, won their third straight game the previous Friday by defeating Gordon Central 47-6. The Model Blue Devils saw their record drop to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the region after losing 48-14 at Rockmart.
Fannin County wins by 10.
Unity Christian (6-0) at Johnson Ferry Christian (2-3)
Series History: Tied 2-2
Last Meeting: Johnson Ferry defeated Unity Christian 40-20 on November 19, 2021, in the GAPPS 8-Man Class AA semifinals.
The UCS Lions, who entered Thursday night after four consecutive one-sided wins, were forced to battle for their sixth win of the season before defeating Holy Ground Baptist 38-36. The JFCA Saints, who were off this past weekend, struggle the previous Friday in a 38-6 loss to Central Christian.
Unity Christian wins by 20.
Cartersville (5-1, 0-1) at Cass (3-3, 1-0)Series History: Cartersville leads 43-5
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Cass 43-7 on October 1, 2021.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes came back from a 28-7 first-half deficit to tie Calhoun only to lose to the Yellow Jackets 50-48 in triple overtime after failing to make a two-point conversion. The Cass Colonels evened their record for the year and picked up a region win in a 49-12 victory over cross-county rival Woodland.
Cartersville wins by 27.
Heritage (6-0, 1-0) at Cedartown (6-0, 1-0)Series History: Cedartown leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Cedartown defeated Heritage 49-0 on November 5, 2021.
The Heritage Generals continued their trek as one of the most surprising unbeaten teams in the state with a dominating 55-12 win over Southeast Whitfield. The Cedartown Bulldogs continued to look like the best team in the state in Class AAAA following a 39-7 defeat of Central of Carroll.
Cedartown wins by more than 30.
Haralson County (2-4, 1-1) at Rockmart (3-2, 1-0)Series History: Rockmart leads 21-7
Last Meeting: Rockmart defeated Haralson County 48-34 on October 23, 2015.
The Haralson County Rebels, who have struggled in 2022 after four straight playoff runs, won for only the second time Thursday night by defeating Gordon Central 42-12. The Rockmart Yellow Jackets remained the heavy favorite for the Region 7-AA title by defeating Model 48-14.
Rockmart wins by 19.
Hiram (3-3, 0-1) at Calhoun (4-2, 1-0)Series History: Calhoun leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Calhoun defeated Hiram 63-17 on October 1, 2021.
The Hiram Hornets took a big early lead over Dalton before falling behind by 21 points and seeing their comeback effort fall short in a 52-45 loss to the Catamounts. The Calhoun Yellow Jackets saw their 28-7 first-half lead evaporate before outscoring Cartersville in triple overtime for a 50-48 win to gain the inside track to the Region 7-AAAAA championship.
Calhoun wins by 30.
Sonoraville (4-2, 1-0) at Central of Carroll (4-2, 0-1)Series History: Central leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Central defeated Sonoraville 42-14 on November 14, 2014, in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
The Sonoraville Phoenix capitalized on an impressive offensive explosion and pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the weekend by beating Northwest Whitfield 42-20. The Central Lions were unable to keep up with Cedartown as they lost to the Bulldogs 39-7.
Central wins by 4.
Adairsville (5-1, 3-0) at Ridgeland (0-6, 0-3)Series History: Adairsville leads 4-3
Last Meeting: Ridgeland defeated Adairsville 48-7 on August 18, 2017.
The Adairsville Tigers, whose only loss came at Rabun County, continued to look like the team to beat in Region 6-AAA in a 49-7 win over LaFayette. The Ridgeland Tigers dropped to 0-6 following a 30-10 loss to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Adairsville wins by more than 30.
Woodland (1-5, 0-1) at Dalton (3-3, 1-0)Series History: Dalton leads 5-1
Last Meeting: Dalton defeated Woodland 51-3 on October 23, 2015.
The Woodland Wildcats struggled for the fourth straight week as they went down to defeat to Cass 49-12. The Dalton Catamounts, who entered Thursday night’s game 2-3, held off a late Hiram comeback for a 52-45 win to gain an early leg up in the playoff race, Dalton wins by 27.
Gordon Central (0-6, 0-2) at North Murray (4-2, 2-0)Series History: Tied 3-3
Last Meeting: North Murray defeated Gordon Central 41-0 on October 30, 2015.
The Gordon Central Warrior remained winless in 2022 and lost their 16th straight game in falling to Haralson County 42-12. The North Murray Mountaineers continued their domination of cross-county rival Murray County in a 49-0 shutout of the Indians.
North Murray wins by more than 30.
In other games in regions in northwest Georgia:
Carrollton (6-0, 0-0) over East Coweta (4-2, 0-0) by 13; Allatoona (1-5, 0-2) over Woodstock (0-6, 0-2) by more than 30; Creekview (3-3, 2-0) over River Ridge (4-2, 1-1) by 12; Hughes (6-0, 3-0) over East Paulding (2-4, 0-3) by more than 30; Douglas County (4-2, 2-1) over Paulding County (4-2, 2-1) by 5; South Paulding (4-2, 3-0) over New Manchester (0-6, 0-3) by more than 30; Villa Rica (3-3, 2-1) over Chapel Hill (2-4, 0-3) by 11; Northwest Whitfield (4-2, 0-1) over Southeast Whitfield (4-2, 0-1) by more than 30; Bremen (3-3, 2-1) over LaFayette (1-5, 0-3) by 8; Ringgold (3-3, 2-1) over Coahulla Creek (5-1, 3-0) by 17; Gordon Lee (2-4, 1-2) over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-5, 0-3) by 3; Bowdon (5-1) over Forest Park (2-4) by more than 30; Mt. Pisgah Christian (4-1) over Christian Heritage (2-4) by 6; Mount Vernon (3-3) over Mt. Zion (4-2) by 4