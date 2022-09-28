Rome, Model, Coosa, Darlington and Pepperell all picked up big wins in the first night of league action last Friday in Region 6-AAAAAA, Region 7-AA and Region 7-A Division I.

Unity Christian stayed unbeaten for the year with the start of Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools region action still a week away.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In