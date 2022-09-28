Rome, Model, Coosa, Darlington and Pepperell all picked up big wins in the first night of league action last Friday in Region 6-AAAAAA, Region 7-AA and Region 7-A Division I.
Unity Christian stayed unbeaten for the year with the start of Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools region action still a week away.
Coosa-Darlington and Model-Rockmart highlight this week’s local action.
Due to threat of inclement weather Friday, Rome’s matchup at Woodstock, Model’s game at Rockmart, Darlington’s home game against Coosa and Armuchee’s home contest against Chattooga were moved to Thursday. As of Tuesday afternoon, no final decision had been made on the potential rescheduling of Unity Christian at Holy Ground Baptist.
Calhoun and Cartersville face off in the biggest game of the night in northwest Georgia with winner becoming the presumptive favorite for the Region 7-AAAAA championship.
Coosa (3-2, 1-0) at Darlington (5-0, 1-0)Series history: Darlington leads 17-5
Last meeting: Darlington defeated Coosa 49-0 on Aug. 30, 2019.
The Coosa Eagles won a third straight game for the first time since 2014 and moved into a tie for first place in Region 7-A Division I with a 33-17 win at home over Armuchee. The Darlington Tigers moved to 5-0 on the year and won their 14th consecutive regular season game with a 33-7 win on the road at Dade County.
Darlington wins by more than 30.
Model (3-2, 1-0) at Rockmart (2-2, 0-0)
Series history: Rockmart leads 27-8-1
Last meeting: Rockmart defeated Model 27-0 on Nov. 8, 2019.
The Model Blue Devils continued to improve their offensive numbers in a 44-0 shutout of Murray County last Friday. The Rockmart Yellow Jackets, who fell to 2-2 on the season the previous week following a 28-14 loss to Irwin County, were off.
Rockmart wins by 26.
Chattooga (1-4, 0-1) at Armuchee (2-3, 0-1)
Series history: Chattooga leads 15-7
Last meeting: Chattooga defeated Armuchee 28-0 on Oct. 25, 2019.
The Chattooga Indians lost for the fourth time in five games in their worst start to a season since 2017 following a 21-7 defeat by Pepperell. The Armuchee Indians fell below the .500 mark Friday night in a 33-17 loss at Coosa.
Chattooga wins by 11.
Rome (4-1, 1-0) at Woodstock (0-5, 0-1)
Series history: First meeting
The Rome Wolves used a powerful offensive effort to jump out to a big lead Friday night on their way to a 42-19 win over Allatoona that was far more one-sided than indicated by the score. The Woodstock Wolverines, who were off Friday night, saw their winless streak reach 17 games the previous Friday following a 44-0 loss to River Ridge.
Rome wins by more than 30.
Unity Christian (5-0) at Holy Ground Baptist (2-3)
Series history: Unity Christian leads 3-2
Last meeting: Unity Christian defeated Holy Ground 78-32 on Oct. 22, 2021.
The UCS Lions saw their unbeaten streak remain intact with a 56-6 win at home over Dominion Christian. The Holy Ground Stallions came up short in the highest-scoring high school game so far this season in Georgia in a 76-72 loss to Praise Academy.
Unity Christian wins by more than 30.
OFF THIS WEEK — Pepperell (3-2, 1-0 after defeating Chattooga 21-7)
Calhoun (3-2, 0-0) at Cartersville (5-0, 0-0)Series History: Cartersville leads 31-6-1
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Calhoun 21-14 on October 29, 2021
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets, who were off Friday night, rebounded from their loss to Cedartown a week ago with a 40-7 win over Sonoraville. The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes kept their 19-game regular season unbeaten streak alive a week ago with a 49-0 shutout of Heritage of Conyers before Friday night’s open date.
Cartersville wins by 8.
Cass (2-3, 0-0) at Woodland (1-4, 0-0)Series History: Cass leads 12-6
Last Meeting: Cass defeated Woodland 35-0 on October 8, 2021.
The Cass Colonels put up their best offensive effort of the season in a 63-7 win At M.L. King. The Woodland Wildcats lost for the fourth time in five outings with a 38-14 defeat by surprisingly strong Osborne.
Cass wins by more than 30.
Dade County (3-2, 0-1) at Trion (3-1, 0-0)Series History: Trion leads 10-2
Last Meeting: Trion defeated Dade County 48-13 on August 27, 2021.
The Dade County Wolverines, who faced opponents from Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina in their first four games, fell to 0-1 in Region 7-AA after a 33-7 loss at home to Darlington. The Trion Bulldogs, who were off Friday night, lost for the first time in 2022 a week ago 31-27 to Model.
Trion wins by 15.
Central of Carroll (4-1, 0-0) at Cedartown (5-0, 0-0)Series History: Cedartown leads 18-10
Last Meeting: Cedartown defeated Central 34-7 on October 29, 2021.
The Central Lions, who were off Friday night, upped their record to 4-1 a week ago with a 27-10 win over Northgate. The Cedartown Bulldogs continued their unbeaten season with an impressive win defense of their Number 1 ranking over Dalton 43-9.
Cedartown wins by more than 30.
Northwest Whitfield (4-1, 0-0) at Sonoraville (3-2, 0-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Northwest Whitfield Bruins, who did not play Friday night, saw their 4-0 start end a week ago in a 41-33 loss at unbeaten Darlington. The Sonoraville Phoenix, who also were off Friday night, lost to Calhoun 40-7 a week ago.
Northwest Whitfield wins by 8.
Adairsville (4-1, 2-0) at LaFayette (1-4, 0-2)Series History: Adairsville leads 8-2
Last Meeting: Adairsville defeated LaFayette 22-6 on September 24, 2021.
The Adairsville Tigers continued looking like the most impressive team in 2022 in Region 6-AAA in a 49-10 win over Ridgeland. The LaFayette Ramblers fell to 0-2 in region play following a 26-22 loss to Gordon Lee.
Adairsville wins by 23.
Gordon Central (0-5, 0-1) at Haralson County (1-4, 0-1)Series History: Haralson County leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Haralson County defeated Gordon Central 28-10 on August 23, 2019.
The Gordon Central Warriors, whose last win came in the next-to-last game of the 2020 season, lost to Fannin County 47-6. The Haralson County Rebels, who entered this season after the best four-year record in school history, continued to struggle in 2022 in a 40-29 loss at North Murray.
Haralson County wins by more than 30.
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Creekview (2-3, 1-0) over Etowah (4-1, 0-1) by 21; River Ridge (4-1, 1-0) over Sequoyah (2-3, 1-0) by 4; Newnan (1-4, 0-2) over East Paulding (2-3, 0-2) by 9; South Paulding (3-2, 2-0) over Paulding County (4-1, 2-0) by 13; Dalton (2-3, 0-0) over Hiram (3-2, 0-0) by 3; Villa Rica (3-2, 2-0) over Lithia Springs (2-3, 1-1) by 3; Heritage (5-0, 0-0) over Southeast Whitfield (4-1, 0-0) by more than 30; Ringgold (2-3, 1-1) over Bremen (3-2, 2-0) by 7; Coahulla Creek (4-1, 2-0) over Gordon Lee (2-3, 1-1) by 1; Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-4, 0-2) over Ridgeland (0-5, 0-2) by 4; North Murray (3-2, 1-0) over Murray County (0-5, 0-1) by more than 30; Temple (3-3) over Midtown (2-3) by 17; Bowdon (4-1) over St. Francis (4-1) by 15; Mt. Pisgah Christian (4-1) over Mt. Zion (4-1) by 11; Christian Heritage (1-4) over Ezell Harding Christian (TN) (2-4) by 7; Walton (3-1) over North Paulding (4-1) by 19