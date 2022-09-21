Model’s last-minute win over unbeaten Trion, Darlington’s victory over undefeated Northwest Whitfield and Coosa’s homecoming defeat of Towns County highlighted Week 5 action in northwest Georgia.

Unity Christian stayed undefeated with a road win over Praise Academy, and Cartersville continued its unbeaten streak with a win over Heritage of Conyers.

