Model’s last-minute win over unbeaten Trion, Darlington’s victory over undefeated Northwest Whitfield and Coosa’s homecoming defeat of Towns County highlighted Week 5 action in northwest Georgia.
Unity Christian stayed undefeated with a road win over Praise Academy, and Cartersville continued its unbeaten streak with a win over Heritage of Conyers.
This is the biggest Friday night so far in the 2022 season as most schools open region play. Region 7-A Division I will see a full slate of region action as Armuchee visits Coosa, Pepperell travels to Chattooga and Darlington takes the long “you can’t get there from here” trek to Dade County.
Rome opens Region 6-AAAAAA action hosting Allatoona on a night when the Wolves will honor members of the 1977 East Rome and 1982 West Rome state championship teams as well as the 1992 team that started it all in Rome High School’s first season.
Model will host Murray County in the first week of Region 7-AA play.
Armuchee (2-2, 0-0) at Coosa (2-2, 0-0)
Series history: Coosa leads 36-6
Last meeting: Armuchee defeated Coosa 21-7 on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Armuchee Indians saw their season record fall to 2-2 following a disappointing loss to Southeast Whitfield. The Coosa Eagles received a boost to their season with a dominating 31-14 homecoming win over Towns County. The winner of this game stays alive in the Region 7-A Division I playoff race.
Coosa wins by 1.
Allatoona (1-4, 0-1) at Class AAAAAA No. 6 Rome (3-1, 0-0)
Series history: Allatoona leads 2-0
Last meeting: Allatoona defeated Rome 45-14 on Sept. 13, 2013.
The Allatoona Buccaneers, whose 1-4 start to the 2022 season came against a tough schedule, fell to 0-1 in Region 6-AAAAAA play following a 24-22 loss to Creekview. The Rome Wolves, who were off Friday night, scored in the final minute the previous Friday to take a 30-28 win over Class AAAAAAA Pebblebrook.
Rome wins by 9.
Pepperell (2-2, 0-0) at Chattooga (1-3, 0-0)
Series history: Pepperell leads 23-14
Last meeting: Pepperell defeated Chattooga 35-14 on Oct. 29, 2021.
The Pepperell Dragons, who went into last Friday night with momentum from a shutout of Woodland, lost 35-28 on the road at Temple. The Chattooga Indians entered the win column for the first time in 2022 with a 28-7 victory over Chattooga.
Pepperell wins by 21.
Class A Division I No. 9 Darlington (4-0, 0-0) at Dade County (3-1, 0-0)
Series history: Darlington leads 15-1
Last meeting: Darlington defeated Dade County 21-10 on Oct. 9, 2015.
The Darlington Tigers continued to show why they are the favorite to take the Region 7-A Division I title with a 41-33 win over unbeaten Class AAAA Northwest Whitfield. The Dade County Wolverines won for the third straight week against out-of-state competition with a 14-0 shutout of Swain County (N.C.).
Darlington wins by 17.
Murray County (0-4, 0-0) at Model (2-2, 0-0)
Series history: Model leads 3-1
Last meeting: Model defeated Murray County 62-7 on Oct.r 11, 2013.
The Murray County Indians remained winless in 2022 following a 28-7 loss to Chattooga. The Model Blue Devils pulled off one of the most dramatic wins of the week Friday night with a last minute 31-27 victory over undefeated Trion.
Model wins by more than 30.
Dominion Christian (0-3) at Unity Christian (4-0)
Series history: UCS leads 3-1
Last meeting: UCS defeated Dominion 36-6 on Sept. 24, 2021.
The Dominion Christian Knights, who were off Friday night, fell to 0-3 a week prior following a 30-0 loss to Johnson Ferry Christian. The UCS Lions stayed unbeaten for the season Friday night with a 50-18 win on the road at Praise Academy.
Unity Christian wins by more than 30.
Ringgold (2-2, 1-0) at Adairsville (3-1, 1-0)Series History: Tied 6-6
Last Meeting: Ringgold defeated Adairsville 24-19 on October 1, 2021.
The Ringgold Tigers evened their season mark at 2-2 following a 42-24 win over LaFayette. The Adairsville Tigers, the preseason favorite to finish first in Region 6-AAA, dominated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe with a 42-20 win.
Adairsville wins by 1.
Dalton (2-2) at Class AAAA No. 1 Cedartown (4-0)Series History: Dalton leads 17-15-1
Last Meeting: Cedartown defeated Dalton 14-0 on September 5, 1997.
The Dalton Catamounts rebounded from last week’s loss to Rockmart by defeating Lassiter 35-3. The Cedartown Bulldogs, who are coming off an open date, stayed undefeated last week following an impressive 21-7 win over Calhoun.
Cedartown wins by more than 30.
Cass (1-3) at M.L. King (1-3)Series History: First Meeting
The Cass Colonels lost 29-12 a week ago to Adairsville to drop to 1-3 before being off Friday night. The M.L. King Lions, who also were off Friday night, fell to 1-3 last week after a 19-13 loss to North Springs.
Cass wins by 22.
Osborne (4-0) at Woodland (1-3)Series History: Woodland leads 6-3
Last Meeting: Osborne defeated Woodland 12-0 on August 27, 2021.
The Osborne Cardinals, who already have won four games in a season for the first time since 1994, maintained their unbeaten record with a 70-8 victory over Clarkston. The Woodland Wildcats, who did not play Friday night, suffered a 28-0 shutout loss to Pepperell a week ago.
Osborne wins by 10.
Fannin County (2-2, 0-0) at Gordon Central (0-4, 0-0)Series History: Fannin County leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Fannin County defeated Gordon Central 57-6 on September 24, 2021.
The Fannin County Rebels scored three times in the first three minutes Friday night in a dominating 56-23 win over Murphy (NC) that was far more one-sided than indicated by the score. The Gordon Central Warriors, who were off Friday night, fell to 0-4 a week ago following a 57-0 loss to Trion.
Fannin County wins by more than 30.
OFF THIS WEEK—Class AAAAA No. 8 Calhoun (3-2 following a 40-7 win over Sonoraville), Class AAAAA No. 1 Cartersville (5-0 following a 49-0 win over Heritage of Conyers), Class AA No. 10 Rockmart (2-2 following a 28-14 loss to Irwin County), Sonoraville (3-2 following a 40-7 loss to Calhoun), and Trion (3-1 after a 31-27 loss to Model)
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Class AAAAAAA Number 5 Carrollton (5-0) over Hillgrove (2-3) by more than 30; South Paulding (2-2, 1-0) over Newnan (1-3, 0-1) by 6; Villa Rica (2-2, 1-0) over Banneker (2-2, 0-1) by 2; Heritage (4-0) over Chattanooga Prep (TN) (1-3) by 14; Southeast Whitfield (3-1) over Druid Hills (1-2) by 15; Bremen (2-2, 1-0) over Ridgeland (0-4, 0-1) by 24; Coahulla Creek (3-1, 1-0) over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-3, 0-1) by 18; LaFayette (1-3, 0-1) over Gordon Lee (1-3, 0-1) by 11; Haralson County (1-3, 0-0) over North Murray (2-2, 0-0) by 12; Class A Division II Number 3 Bowdon (3-1) over Temple (3-2) by 15; Christian Heritage (1-3) over St. Francis (3-1) by 4; Mt. Zion (3-1) over Jasper County (2-3) by 14