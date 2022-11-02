This is the final week of the regular season in Georgia high school football as some teams jockey for playoff seeding, some need wins and a little help from others to reach the playoffs, and others finish play in 2022.
Here are looks at the present playoff situation in northwest Georgia as well as forecasts of games in a season that has seen more than its share of surprises.
Region 7-A Division I
The winner of this week’s Trion-Darlington game will be the region champion, with the loser taking second place. Pepperell will finish third in the region. The Dade County-Armuchee winner places fourth if Pepperell defeats Coosa. A Coosa win over Pepperell, combined with an Armuchee defeat of Dade County results in a tie for fourth place and an application of region tiebreaking rules. Region 7 is paired in the first round with Region 8, whose playoff teams are Rabun County, Elbert County, Commerce and Athens Christian.
Region 6-AAAAAA
Rome is the region champion, regardless of the outcome of this week’s games. Sequoyah and River Ridge also have clinched playoff spots. Allatoona will make the playoffs if it defeats River Ridge. An Allatoona loss puts Creekview into the playoffs. Region 6 is paired in the first round with Region 5, whose playoff teams are Hughes, South Paulding, Douglas County and Paulding County.
Region 7-AA
The winner of Friday night’s Rockmart-North Murray game will be the region champion. Model has clinched a playoff berth. The other playoff berth will go to the winner of this week’s Fannin County-Haralson County game. Region 7 is paired in the first round with Region 8, whose playoff teams are Fellowship Christian, Athens Academy, Union County and East Jackson.
Trion (8-1, 5-0) at Class A Division I No. 6 Darlington (9-0, 5-0)
Series history: Darlington leads 16-3
Last meeting: Darlington defeated Trion 38-6 on Oct. 18, 2019.
The Trion Bulldogs, whose only loss came in September to Class AA Model, shut out Armuchee 41-0 Thursday night to stay tied atop the region standings. The Darlington Tigers, who were off Friday night, maintained their unbeaten record in their last outing with a 45-7 win over that same Armuchee team. The winner of this game is the Region 7-A Division I champion.
Darlington wins by 2.
Coosa (3-6, 1-4) at Pepperell (5-4, 3-2)
Series history: Pepperell leads 35-23-1
Last meeting: Pepperell defeated Coosa 42-7 on Nov. 5, 2021.
The Coosa Eagles fell to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in league play following a 33-12 upset loss to Chattooga. The Pepperell Dragons wrapped up the third playoff spot from Region 7-A Division I following a 20-7 win at Dade County.
Pepperell wins by 25.
Dade County (5-4, 2-3) at Armuchee (3-6, 1-4)
Series history: Dade County leads 16-6
Last meeting: Dade County defeated Armuchee 35-8 on Nov. 8, 2019.
The Dade County Wolverines saw their opportunity to clinch a playoff spot slip away in a 20-7 loss to Pepperell. The Armuchee Indians had to play on Thursday night due to a shortage of officials and lost at Trion 41-0. The winner of this game will likely be the fourth playoff team from Region 7-A Division I.
Dade County wins by 24.
Class AAAAAA No. 6 Rome (8-1, 5-0) at Etowah (5-4, 1-4)
Series history: First meeting
The Rome Wolves scored 28 points in the first half and did not allow Creekview to reach the end zone all night in a 30-0 shutout win to clinch the Region 6-AAAAAA championship. The Etowah Eagles, who were unbeaten in non-region play, fell to 1-4 in league play following a 39-21 loss to River Ridge.
Rome wins by more than 30.
Unity Christian (9-0, 3-0) at Lafayette Christian (6-3, 2-1)
Series History: First Meeting
The Unity Christian Lions totally reversed their fortunes from a year ago in a dominating 60-20 win over Horizon Christian. Lafayette Christian, who only have one loss in Region 1-AA play in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial schools, fell to 6-3 overall following a 63-18 loss to Sherwood Christian. A Unity Christian win gives the Lions a region championship and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Unity Christian wins by 20.
Other playoff scenarios and game forecasts in northwest Georgia:
Region 7-AAAAAThe region has completed regular season play. Calhoun is the region champion, followed by Cartersville, Dalton, and Cass. Region 7 is paired in the first round with Region 8, whose playoff teams are Jefferson, Loganville, and two teams from a mix of Eastside, Clarke Central and Winder-Barrow.
Region 7-AAAACedartown is the region champion. The other playoff teams are Heritage, Central of Carroll, and Sonoraville but the exact order of finish depends on Friday night’s games. Region 7 is paired in the first round with Region 8, whose playoff teams are North Oconee, Walnut Grove, Cedar Shoals and Madison County.
Region 6-AAAAdairsville will win the region championship if it defeats Coahulla Creek Friday. An Adairsville loss will likely force a three-way tie for first place with Coahulla Creek and Ringgold. Bremen will take fourth place with either a Bremen win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe or a Gordon Lee loss to Ringgold. Otherwise, Gordon Lee gets the final playoff spot. Region 6 is paired in the first round with Region 5, whose playoff teams are Cedar Shoals, Sandy Creek, Carver of Atlanta and Douglass.
Class AA No. 7 Rockmart (7-2, 5-0) at North Murray (6-3, 4-1)Series History: Rockmart leads 6-0
Last Meeting: Rockmart defeated North Murray 34-13 on October 1, 2021.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets remained undefeated in region play with a 21-7 win over defending region champion Fannin County. The North Murray Mountaineers, who were off Friday night, defeated Model 35-28 in their last game. The winner of this game will be the Region 7-AA champion.
Rockmart wins by 20.
Coahulla Creek (7-2, 5-1) at Class AAA No. 10 Adairsville (8-1, 6-0)Series History: Adairsville leads 8-0
Last Meeting: Adairsville defeated Coahulla Creek 20-10 on October 8, 2021.
The Coahulla Creek Colts stayed in contention for the Region 6-AAA championship with a 28-3 win over LaFayette. The Adairsville Tigers moved back into the Top 10 and stayed undefeated in region play despite a closer than expected 14-7 win over Bremen. An Adairsville win gives the Tigers sole possession of first place.
Adairsville wins by 16.
Class AAAA No. 1 Cedartown (9-0, 4-0) at Northwest Whitfield (5-4, 1-3)Series History: Cedartown leads 7-2
Last Meeting: Cedartown defeated Northwest Whitfield 57-23 on October 8, 2021.
The Cedartown Bulldogs, who are ranked Number 1 in Class AAAA for the fifth consecutive week, dominated Southeast Whitfield 48-14. The Northwest Whitfield Bruins fell to 1-3 in region play following a 35-17 loss to Central of Carroll.
Cedartown wins by more than 30.
Sonoraville (5-4, 2-2) at Southeast Whitfield (4-5, 0-4)Series History: Sonoraville leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Sonoraville defeated Southeast Whitfield 26-21 on September 11, 2009.
The Sonoraville Phoenix saw their late comeback attempt fall short in a 35-34 loss on the road at Heritage. The Southeast Whitfield Raiders remained winless in region play following a 48-14 loss to Cedartown.
Sonoraville wins by more than 30.
Murray County (0-9, 0-5) at Gordon Central (0-9, 0-5)Series History: Murray County leads 12-4
Last Meeting: Murray County defeated Gordon Central 36-14 on August 18, 2017.
The Murray County Indians lost to Haralson County 45-7. The Gordon Central Warriors, who played on Thursday night, lost to Model 56-13.
Murray County wins by 1.
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Marietta (4-5, 3-0) over North Paulding (6-3, 2-1) by 7; Allatoona (4-5, 3-2) over River Ridge (6-3, 3-2) by 1; Sequoyah (4-5, 3-2) over Woodstock (0-9, 0-5) by more than 30; Alexander (2-7, 1-5) over East Paulding (3-6, 1-5) by 11; South Paulding (6-3, 5-1) over Douglas County (7-2, 5-1) by 3; Class AAAAAA Number 1 Hughes (9-0, 6-0) over Paulding County (6-3, 4-2) by more than 30; Central of Carroll (6-3, 2-2) over Heritage (8-1, 3-1) by 8; Bremen (4-5, 3-3) over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-7, 1-5) by 25; Ringgold (6-3, 5-1) over Gordon Lee (4-5, 3-3) by 16; LaFayette (2-7, 1-5) over Ridgeland (0-9, 0-6) by 15; Fannin County (5-4, 3-2) over Haralson County (3-6, 2-3) by 8; Temple (4-5, 0-2) over Crawford County (2-7, 0-2) by 24; Class A Division II Number 1 Bowdon (8-1, 1-0) over Mt. Zion (5-4, 1-0) by 25