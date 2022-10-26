The 2022 high school football regular season ends for several schools this week, while the remaining schools have one game remaining.
The playoff situation is clear in some regions, complicated in others and dependent for many spots on a combination of wins and losses by contending teams.
Creekview (4-5, 3-2) at Rome (7-1, 4-0)
Series history: Creekview leads Rome 3-1
Last meeting: Creekview defeated Rome 33-21 on Sept. 18, 2015.
The Creekview Grizzlies remained in the hunt for a postseason berth in the wide-open Region 6-AAAAAA playoff standings after shutting out Woodstock 38-0. The Rome Wolves jumped out to a 35-7 halftime lead and enjoyed a running clock for the third game in a row in a 56-7 win over River Ridge. A win by Rome will give the Wolves a Region 6-AAAAAA championship.
Rome wins by 25.
Pepperell (4-4, 2-2) at Dade County (5-3, 2-2)
Series history: Pepperell leads 13-3
Last meeting: Dade County defeated Pepperell 24-20 on Sept. 24, 2021.
The Pepperell Dragons fell to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in region play following a 42-14 loss to Trion in a game that most expected would be a closer contest. The Dade County Wolverines easily defeated Chattooga 33-7 to come a step closer to clinching a state playoff berth. Pepperell can take a big step toward third place with a win that likely would give Dade County the fourth playoff seed. A Dade County win moves the Wolverines into third place with Pepperell probably needing a win over Coosa in its final game to reach the postseason.
Dade County wins by 1.
Armuchee (3-5, 1-3) at Trion (7-1, 4-0) (Thursday)
Series history: Trion leads Armuchee 35-13-2
Last meeting: Trion defeated Armuchee 48-7 on Oct. 21, 2021.
The Armuchee Indians fell to 1-3 in region play after losing 45-7 to unbeaten Darlington. The Trion Bulldogs stayed tied for the region lead following a 42-14 win over Pepperell. A Trion win sets up a showdown with Darlington next week for the Region 7-A Division I championship.
Trion wins by more than 30.
Model (5-4, 3-2) at Gordon Central (0-9, 0-5) (Thursday)
Series history: Tied 8-8
Last meeting: Model defeated Gordon Central 62-0 on Nov. 5, 2021.
The Model Blue Devils saw their hopes of clinching second place in Region 7-AA and a home playoff game take a hit in a 35-28 loss to North Murray. The Gordon Central Warriors saw their winless season continue in a 63-0 shutout loss to Rockmart. A Model win will keep the Blue Devils tied for second place in the region with playoff seeding awaiting the last week of the regular season by other teams and a likely use of a tiebreaker system.
Model wins by more than 30.
Chattooga (1-8, 0-5) at Coosa (3-5, 1-3)
Series history: Chattooga leads 20-14
Last meeting: Chattooga defeated Coosa 40-3 on Oct. 8, 2021.
The Chattooga Indians remained winless in region play following a 33-7 loss to Dade County. The Coosa Eagles, who were of Friday night, lost to Dade County 44-14 in their last outing. The Coosa playoff hopes rest on an Eagle win and a Dade County win over Pepperell.
Coosa wins by 2.
Horizon Christian (3-4, 2-1) at Unity Christian (8-0, 2-0)
Series history: Unity Christian leads 6-2
Last meeting: Horizon Christian defeated Unity Christian 51-0 on Sept. 3, 2021.
The Horizon Christian Warriors, who were off Friday night, defeated Johnson Ferry Christian 49-42 two weeks ago. The UCS Lions, who played their homecoming game Friday night at Barron Stadium, remained undefeated with a 46-33 win over Fideles Christian. A Unity Christian win will clinch the GAPPS Region 2-AA championship for Unity and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Unity Christian wins by 14.
Cartersville (8-1, 3-1) at Dalton (5-4, 3-1)Series History: Tied 10-10-1
Last Meeting: Dalton defeated Cartersville on November 4, 2011.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes won a game that was closer than most predictions in a 31-6 defeat of Woodland. The Dalton Catamounts saw their undefeated record in region play end following a 28-13 loss to Calhoun. Barring a Cass upset of Calhoun, the winner of this game will finish second in Region 7-AAAAA with the loser finishing third on the last night of regular season play by all six schools in the region.
Cartersville wins by 23.
Cass (4-5, 2-2) at Calhoun (6-3, 3-1)Series History: Calhoun leads 13-4
Last Meeting: Calhoun defeated Cass 35-14 on October 22, 2021
The Cass Colonels survived a showdown with Hiram 26-21 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class AAAAA playoffs. The Calhoun Yellow Jackets took over sole possession of first place in Region 7-AAAAA with a 28-13 win over Dalton. A Calhoun win in this game will give the Yellow Jackets the region championship with Cass finishing fourth unless the Colonels pull off the upset.
Calhoun wins by 18.
Rockmart (6-2, 4-0) at Fannin County (5-3, 3-1)Series History: First Meeting
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets stayed unbeaten in league play and in firm control of Region 7-AA following a 63-0 shutout of Gordon Central. The two-time defending region champion Fannin County Rebels clinched a playoff spot with a 49-6 win over Fannin County. The Yellow Jackets still need wins in their final two regular season games to win the region title.
Rockmart wins by 19.
Adairsville (7-1, 5-0) at Bremen (4-4, 3-2)Series History: Bremen leads 11-9
Last Meeting: Bremen defeated Adairsville 31-13 on October 20, 2017.
The Adairsville Tigers remained in sole possession of first place in Region 6-AAA following a 42-28 win at Gordon Lee. The Bremen Blue Devils continued their up and down season in a 14-10 low-scoring loss to Coahulla Creek. An Adairsville win moves the Tigers one step closer to the Region 6-AAA championship while a Bremen loss means the Blue Devils would need a win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe to take fourth in the region.
Adairsville wins by 15.
Southeast Whitfield (4-4, 0-3) at Cedartown (8-0, 3-0)Series History: Cedartown leads 15-2
Last Meeting: Cedartown defeated Southeast Whitfield 57-14 on September 20, 2019.
The Southeast Whitfield Raiders remained as the only winless team in Region 7-AAAA play following a 51-6 loss to Central of Carroll. The Cedartown Bulldogs continued to rank among the favorites to win the Class AAAA state championship in a 48-8 win over a Sonoraville team that entered Friday night as the region co-leader. A Cedartown win clinches the region championship for the Bulldogs.
Cedartown wins by more than 30.
Sonoraville (5-3, 2-1) at Heritage (7-1, 2-1)Series History: Sonoraville leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Sonoraville defeated Heritage 22-8 on August 28, 2009.
The Sonoraville Phoenix, who entered Friday night tied for the region lead. Ran into the Cedartown buzzsaw before going down in a 51-6 loss. The Heritage Generals won their seventh game of the season against one loss with a nail biting 40-36 defeat of Northwest Whitfield. The winner of this game likely will finish second in Region 7-AAAA with the loser probably finishing third.
Sonoraville wins by 1.
Woodland (1-8, 0-4) at Hiram (4-4, 1-3)Series History: Hiram leads 7-5
Last Meeting: Hiram defeated Woodland 35-24 on October 28, 2021.
The Woodland Wildcats fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in region play following a 31-6 loss to Cartersville. The Hiram Hornets lost for the second straight week since their upset of Calhoun in a 26-21 defeat by Cass. Both teams are out of playoff contention.
Hiram wins by 25.
OFF THIS WEEK—Darlington (9-0, 5-0 after a 45-7 win over Armuchee)
In other games involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Carrollton (9-0, 3-0) over Campbell (1-7, 0-2) by more than 30; North Paulding (5-3, 1-1) over Hillgrove (2-6, 0-2) by 18; Allatoona (3-5, 2-2) over Sequoyah (4-4, 3-1) by 4; River Ridge (5-3, 2-2) over Etowah (5-3, 1-3) by 8; Paulding County (5-3, 3-2) over Alexander (2-6, 1-4) by 5; East Paulding (2-6, 0-5) over New Manchester (0-8, 0-5) by 10; Langston Hughes (8-0, 5-0) over South Paulding (6-2, 5-0) by 24; Villa Rica (4-5, 3-3) over Maynard Jackson (5-3, 3-2) by 1; Central of Carroll (5-3, 1-2) over Northwest Whitfield (5-3, 1-2) by 2; Coahulla Creek (6-2, 4-1) over LaFayette (2-6, 1-4) by 6; Gordon Lee (3-5, 2-3) over Ridgeland (0-8, 0-5) by 16; Ringgold (5-3, 4-1) over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-6, 1-4) by more than 30; Haralson County (2-6, 1-3) over Murray County (0-8, 0-4) by more than 30; Heard County (4-4, 0-1) over Temple (4-4, 0-1) by 6; Christian Heritage (5-5, 0-1) over Mt. Zion (4-4, 0-0) by 13