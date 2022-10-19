Big region wins by Darlington in Region 7-A Division I and Model in Region 7-AA highlighted a light Friday night of local high school football action last week.

Elsewhere in northwest Georgia, Trion shut out Chattooga in the first game between the two schools in 51 years, and Calhoun and Cartersville recorded big region wins.

