Big region wins by Darlington in Region 7-A Division I and Model in Region 7-AA highlighted a light Friday night of local high school football action last week.
Elsewhere in northwest Georgia, Trion shut out Chattooga in the first game between the two schools in 51 years, and Calhoun and Cartersville recorded big region wins.
This week will feature showdowns locally with Darlington playing at Armuchee and Pepperell hosting Trion. Rome goes on the road to River Ridge, and Model has an important home showdown against North Murray.
Class A Division I No. 6 Darlington (8-0, 4-0) at Armuchee (3-4, 1-2)
Series history: Darlington leads 18-2
Last meeting: Darlington defeated Armuchee 44-6 on Oct. 23, 2015.
The Darlington Tigers broke open a low-scoring game in the second half to defeat Pepperell 34-14 and keep their unbeaten record intact. The Armuchee Indians, who were off Friday night, lost to Pepperell 45-7 the previous week. A Darlington win would set up a Nov. 5 showdown with Trion for the Region 7-A Division I championship.
Darlington wins by more than 30.
Trion (6-1, 3-0) at Pepperell (4-3, 2-1)
Series history: Trion leads 7-2
Last meeting: Trion defeated Pepperell 13-0 on Nov. 8, 1963.
The Trion Bulldogs proved to be dominant Friday night in a 42-0 win over Chattooga in a revival of a series between teams who had not played each other in 51 years. The Pepperell Dragons hung in with unbeaten Darlington into the second half before losing 34-14. The winner of this game likely clinches home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Trion wins by 9.
Class AAAAAA No. 6 Rome (6-1, 3-0) at River Ridge (5-2, 2-1)
Series history: Rome leads 2-1
Last meeting: River Ridge defeated Rome 42-10 on Dec. 4, 2020, in the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Rome Wolves dominated Sequoyah in all facets of the game two weeks ago in a 52-0 win before being off Friday night. The River Ridge Knights, who also had an open date Friday, defeated Creekview 20-10 in their last outing. A Rome win would push the Wolves closer to a fifth region championship in seven years.
Rome wins by 22.
North Murray (5-3, 3-1) at Model (5-3, 3-1)
Series history: North Murray leads 2-1
Last meeting: North Murray defeated Model 24-7 on Sept. 6, 2019.
The North Murray Mountaineers fell to 5-3 overall and lost their first region game following a 68-42 defeat by Fannin County. The Model Blue Devils remained in contention for a home playoff position by defeating Haralson County 34-3. A Model win means the Blue Devils would essentially clinch second place in Region 7-AA and a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Model wins by 2.
Fideles Christian (4-3, 1-1) at Unity Christian (7-0, 1-0)
Series history: Unity Christian leads 2-0
Last meeting: Unity Christian defeated Fideles Christian 22-21 on Oct. 8, 2021.
The Fideles Christian Rangers, who were off Friday night, defeated Horizon Christian in their last game Oct. 7. The UCS Lions, who also had an open date Friday, remained unbeaten following their last game with a 56-30 win over Johnson Ferry Christian.
Unity Christian wins by 21.
Class AAAA No. 1 Cedartown (7-0, 2-0) at Sonoraville (5-2, 2-0)Series History: First Meeting
The Cedartown Bulldogs kept their Number 1 ranking and unbeaten record intact two weeks ago with a 42-0 shutout of previously undefeated Heritage before being off Friday night. The Sonoraville Phoenix pulled into the driver’s seat for second place in Region 7-AAAA a week ago with a 35-34 win at Central of Carroll before also being off on Friday.
Cedartown wins by more than 30.
Woodland (1-7, 0-3) at Class AAAAA No. 4 Cartersville (7-1, 2-1)Series History: Cartersville leads 6-0
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Woodland 49-7.
The Woodland Wildcats lost for the seventh time in eight outings Friday night following a 49-0 defeat by Calhoun. The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes broke open a close game in the second half to defeat Hiram 44-26. While Cartersville is the highest ranked team, in Region 7-AAAAA, the Purple Hurricanes will finish second in the region unless Calhoun loses one of its final two games.
Cartersville wins by more than 30.
Dalton (5-3, 2-0) at Class AAAAA No. 10 Calhoun (5-3, 2-1)Series History: Dalton leads 35-13-1
Last Meeting: Calhoun defeated Dalton 42-35 on August 20, 2021.
The Dalton Catamounts, who still must play Cartersville in their final game of the season, stayed atop Region 7-AAAAA with a 31-28 win over Cass. The Calhoun Yellow Jackets, who will finish first in Region 7-AAAAA with wins in their final two games, shutout Woodland 49-0. This is the first time Calhoun and Dalton have met while the teams were in the same region since 1979.
Calhoun wins by 24.
Hiram (4-4, 1-2) at Cass (3-5, 1-2)Series History: Hiram leads 5-3
Last Meeting: Cass defeated Hiram 34-24 on October 15, 2021.
The Hiram Hornets, who had pulled off a major upset two weeks ago over Calhoun, battled Cartersville into the second half before losing 44-26. The Cass Colonels saw their playoff hopes dealt a possible fatal blow after losing to Dalton 31-28. Cass wins by 2.
Gordon Central (0-7, 0-3) at Rockmart (5-2, 3-0)Series History: Rockmart leads 6-0
Last Meeting: Rockmart defeated Gordon Central 45-7 on November 1, 2019.
The Gordon Central Warriors, who were off Friday night, remained winless the week before after a 63-13 loss to North Murray. The Rockmart Yellow Jackets moved one step closer to the Region 7-AA championship with a 49-0 shutout of Murray County.
Rockmart wins by more than 30.
Gordon Lee (3-4, 2-2) at Adairsville (6-1, 4-0)Series History: Adairsville leads 12-11
Last Meeting: Adairsville defeated Gordon Lee 52-14 on November 2, 2001.
The Gordon Lee Trojans, who were off Friday night, upped their season park to 3-4 two weeks ago in a 47-27 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. The Adairsville Tigers, whose only loss came early in the season to Class A Division I Number 4 Rabun County, continued their march two weeks ago to the Region 6-AAA championship by defeating Ridgeland 42-7 before being off Friday night.
Adairsville wins by 30.
Dade County (4-3, 1-2) at Chattooga (1-7, 0-4)Series History: Chattooga leads 23-7
Last Meeting: Chattooga defeated Dade County 28-13 on October 15, 2021.
The Dade County Wolverines maintained their advantage in the battle for the fourth playoff slot from Region 7-A Division I by defeating Coosa 44-14. The Chattooga Indians remained the lone team without a league win in Region 7-A Division I following a 42-0 loss to Chattooga.
Dade County wins by 22.
OFF THIS WEEK—Coosa (3-5, 1-3 after losing to Dade County 44-14)
In other games this week involving schools in regions in northwest Georgia:
Heard County (3-4) over Mt. Zion (4-3) by 16 (Thursday); Central of Carroll (4-3, 0-2) over Southeast Whitfield (4-3, 0-2) by more than 30 (Thursday); Westlake (5-2, 1-0) over Class AAAAAAA Number 5 Carrollton (8-0, 2-0) by 4; North Paulding (4-3, 0-1) over McEachern (4-4, 1-1) by 3; Allatoona (2-5, 1-2) over Etowah (5-2, 1-2) by 15; Creekview (3-5, 2-2) over Woodstock (0-8, 0-4) by more than 30; Douglas County (5-2, 3-1) over East Paulding (2-5, 0-4) by 21; Paulding County (4-3, 2-2) over New Manchester (0-7, 0-4) by 18; South Paulding (5-2, 4-0) over Alexander (2-5, 1-3) by 13; Creekside (5-2, 4-0) over Villa Rica (4-4, 3-2) by 28; Northwest Whitfield (5-2, 1-1) over Heritage (5-1, 1-1) by 4; Bremen (4-3, 3-1) over Coahulla Creek (5-2, 3-1) by 11; LaFayette (1-6, 0-4) over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-5, 1-3) by 9; Ringgold (4-3, 3-1) over Ridgeland (0-7, 0-4) by more than 30; Fannin County (4-3, 2-1) over Murray County (0-7, 0-3) by more than 30; Class A Division II Number 3 Bowdon (7-1) over Cross Keys (0-7) by more than 30; Christian Heritage (3-5) over Asheville Christian (NC) (3-5) by 14