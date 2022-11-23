Six of the 10 high school football teams in the immediate northwest Georgia area—twice the number that made it this far in 2021—are still alive on Thanksgiving weekend with one state championship game and five state quarterfinal games on tap.

Unity Christian goes for its second state title in three years, while Rome, Calhoun, Cartersville, Cedartown and Rockmart move into the quarterfinals. The season ended last Friday night for Darlington and Trion in Class A Division I, Adairsville in Class AAA and Cass in Class AAAAA.

