Six of the 10 high school football teams in the immediate northwest Georgia area—twice the number that made it this far in 2021—are still alive on Thanksgiving weekend with one state championship game and five state quarterfinal games on tap.
Unity Christian goes for its second state title in three years, while Rome, Calhoun, Cartersville, Cedartown and Rockmart move into the quarterfinals. The season ended last Friday night for Darlington and Trion in Class A Division I, Adairsville in Class AAA and Cass in Class AAAAA.
Class AAAAAA No. 7 Marist (10-2) at No. 6 Rome (11-1)
Series History: Marist leads 3-1
Last Meeting: Marist defeated Rome 19-17 on December 5, 2008, in the Class AAAA semifinals.
The Marist War Eagles, who have the fourth most wins of any school in Georgia high school football history and whose most recent state championship came in Class AAAA in 2020, finished first in Region 4. The War Eagles finished 3-2 in non-region play with a season opening loss to Gainesville 34-23, followed by wins over Pike Road (Ala.) 33-22 and Eagle’s Landing 59-16, a loss to Woodward Academy 28-21 and a win over Blessed Trinity 21-17.
Marist went undefeated in region play with wins over Dunwoody 42-3, South Cobb 43-7, North Atlanta 42-14, St. Pius X 30-27 and Riverwood 34-7. The War Eagles, who started the season ranked sixth in the state and who were ranked seventh at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Morrow 46-8 and Northside of Warner Robins 32-13.
The Rome Wolves, who won back-to-back state championships in Class AAAAA in 2016 and 2017, finished first in Region 5. The Wolves finished 3-1 in non-region play with wins over Creekside 16-6 and Lithonia 49-0 followed by a loss to Carrollton 23-6 and a win over Pebblebrook 30-28.
Rome went unbeaten in region play with wins over Allatoona 42-19, Woodstock 70-0, Sequoyah 52-0, River Ridge 55-7, Creekview 30-0 and Etowah 63-3. The Wolves, who started the year ranked third in the state and who were ranked sixth at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Paulding County 49-0 and Alpharetta 35-14.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Langston Hughes and Woodward Academy.
Rome wins by 14.
GAPPS Class AA 8-Man State Championship Game Unity Christian School (11-0) at Sherwood Christian Academy (10-1)
The Unity Christian Lions, who are seeking their first state championship since 2020, finished first in Region 1. The Lions went unbeaten in non-region play with wins over Young Americans Christian 52-42, Hearts Academy 66-26, Trinity Christian of Griffin 60-8, Praise Academy 50-18, Dominion Christian 56-6 and Holy Ground Baptist 38-36.
Unity Christian finished undefeated in the region with wins over Johnson Ferry Christian 56-30, Fideles Christian 46-33, Horizon Christian 60-20 and Lafayette Christian 56-20. The Lions defeated Vidalia Heritage 52-8 in the semifinals.
The Sherwood Christian Eagles, whose only state championship came in Class AA in the Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association in 2014, finished first in Region 2. The Eagles went 4-1 in non-region play with a win over Baker County 50-32 followed by a loss to Calhoun County 48-32 and wins over Trinity Christian of Griffin 62-0, Johnson Ferry Christian 60-6 and Lafayette Christian 63-18.
Sherwood Christian finished undefeated in the region with wins over Peachtree Academy 42-30, Young Americans Christian 70-52, Central Christian 49-14, Vidalia Heritage 58-54 and New Creation Christian 63-6. The Eagles defeated Lafayette Christian 54-12 in the semifinals.
Unity Christian wins by 7.
Class AAAAA
No. 9 Calhoun (9-3) at No. 1 Ware County (11-0)
Series History: Calhoun leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Calhoun defeated Ware County 49-42 on November 19, 2021, in the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets, whose most recent state championship came in Class AAA in 2017, finished first in Region 7. The Yellow Jackets finished 3-2 in non-region play with a loss to Blessed Trinity 36-25 followed by wins over Gardendale (AL) 31-30 and Creekview 26-21, a loss to Cedartown 21-7, and a win over Sonoraville 40-7. Calhoun went 4-1 in region play with a triple overtime 50-48 win over Cartersville, a loss to Hiram 44-34, and wins over Woodland 49-0, Dalton 28-13, and Cass 30-16. The Yellow Jackets, who started the year ranked third in the state and who were ranked ninth at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Eastside 23-21 and Kell 34-7.
The Ware County Gators, who are seeking their first state championship, finished first in Region 1. The Gators finished unbeaten in non-region play with wins over Richmond Hill 20-7, Baldwin 41-3, Benedictine 14-10, and Bainbridge 22-16. Ware County went unbeaten in region play with wins over Jenkins 42-14, Bradwell Institute 48-0, Greenbrier 44-0, Statesboro 59-7, and Coffee 21-6. The Gators, who started the year ranked seventh in the state and who were ranked first at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Jones County 55-13 and Chamblee 24-7.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Dutchtown and Mays. Ware County wins by 16.
No. 6 Coffee (10-2) at No. 3 Cartersville (11-1)
Series History: Cartersville leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Cartersville defeated Coffee 24-17 on December 18, 2020, in the Class AAAAA semifinals.
The Coffee Trojans, who are seeking their first state championship, finished second in Region 1. The Trojans finished 4-1 in non-region play with a win over Tift County 55-7 followed by a loss to Bainbridge 24-21, and wins over St. Augustine (FL) 34-14, Salem 65-0, and Richmond Hill 51-17. Coffee went 4-1 in region play with wins over Bradwell Institute 42-13, Statesboro 35-3, Jenkins 42-7 and Greenbrier 48-0 and a loss to Ware County 31-6. Coffee, who started the year ranked ninth in the state and were ranked sixth at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Ola 34-6 and Decatur 51-23.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, who moat recently won state championships in 2015 and 2016 in Class AAAA, finished second in Region 7. The Purple Hurricanes went unbeaten in non-region play with wins over Cherokee 35-0, Jonesboro 38-16, Allatoona 28-20, Columbia 42-0, and Heritage of Conyers 49-0. Cartersville finished 4-1 in region play with a triple overtime loss to Calhoun 50-48 followed by wins over Cass 35-13, Hiram 44-26, Woodland 31-6, and Dalton 39-14. The Purple Hurricanes, who started the year ranked third in the state and climbed back to third place by the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Clarke Central 43-10 and Cambridge 37-14.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Creekside and Warner Robins. Cartersville wins by 3.
Class AAAA
No. 1 Cedartown (12-0) at No. 6 Bainbridge (8-4)
Series History: Bainbridge leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Bainbridge defeated Cedartown 21-10 on December 11, 2020, in the Class AAAA quarterfinals.
The Cedartown Bulldogs, whose only state championship came in Class AA in 1963, finished first in Region 7. The Bulldogs finished unbeaten in non-region play with wins over Rockmart 27-14. Callaway 47-7, Sequoyah 35-0, Calhoun 21-7, and Dalton 43-9. Cedartown also went undefeated in the region with wins over Central of Carroll 39-7, Heritage of Catoosa 42-0, Sonoraville 48-0, Southeast Whitfield 48-14, and Northwest Whitfield 58-13. The Bulldogs, who started the year ranked third in the state and who were ranked first at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Cedar Shoals 49-0 and Stephenson 48-16.
The Bainbridge Bearcats, whose most recent state championship was in Class AAAAA in 2018 following a 5-5 regular season, finished first in Region 1. The Bearcats went only 2-4 in non-region play with a loss to Cedar Grove 30-14 followed by a win over Coffee 24-21, a loss to Thomas County Central 35-14, a win over Thomasville 31-7, and losses to Brooks County 26-18 and Ware County 22-16. Bainbridge was unbeaten in region play with wins over Westover 59-7, Shaw 42-13, Hardaway 42-0, and Cairo 53-20. The Bearcats, who started the year ranked seventh in the state and who were ranked sixth at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over Baldwin 58-20 and Burke County 44-0.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between North Oconee and Wayne County. Cedartown wins by 2.
Class AA
No. 7 Rockmart (10-2) at No. 1 Fitzgerald (12-0)
Series History: Fitzgerald leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Fitzgerald defeated Rockmart 48-21 on November 18, 2016, in the second round of the Class AA playoffs.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets, whose only state championship came in Class A in 1950, finished first in Region 7. The Yellow Jackets went 2-2 in non-region play a loss to Cedartown 27-14 followed by wins over Cass 30-21 and Dalton 63-42 and a loss to Irwin County 28-14. Rockmart finished unbeaten in the region with wins over Model 48-14, Haralson County 56-0, Murray County 49-0, Gordon Central 63-0, Fannin County 21-7, and North Murray 66-34. The Yellow Jackets, who started the year ranked seventh in the state and who climbed their way back to seventh at the end of the regular season, have playoff wins over East Jackson 66-7 and North Cobb Christian 63-10.
The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane, who are the defending Class AA state champions, finished first in Region 1. The Purple Hurricane went unbeaten in non-region play with wins over Irwin County 28-20, Turner County 52-6, Northeast of Macon 28027, and Madison County (FL) 20-12. Fitzgerald finished undefeated in the region with wins over Dodge County 20-12, Worth County 42-0, Jeff Davis 48-0, Sumter County 33-13, Cook 36-14, and Berrien 34-20. The Purple Hurricane, who started the year ranked second in the state and who was ranked first at the end of the regular season, has playoff wins over Central of Macon 41-0 and Putnam County 28-20.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Fellowship Christian and Pierce County. Rockmart wins by 2.
Here are the predictions for all 32 quarterfinal games in the Georgia High School Association playoffs:
Class AAAAAAA
Number 2 Colquitt County (12-0) over North Gwinnett (10-2) by 16; Number 4 Carrollton (12-0) over Number 6 Walton (10-2) by 2; Number 3 Mill Creek (11-1) over Number 10 Westlake (9-3) by 12; Grayson (10-2) over Number 7 Milton (9-3) by 6
Class AAAAAA
Number 3 Roswell (11-1) over Number 2 Thomas County Central (12-0) by 5; Number 4 Gainesville (12-0) over Number 10 Houston County (10-2) by 6; Number 1 Langston Hughes (12-0) over Number 5 Woodward Academy (11-1) by 32; Number 6 Rome (11-1) over Number 7 Marist (10-2) by 14
Class AAAAA
Number 1 Ware County (11-0) over Number 9 Calhoun (9-3) by 16; Number 7 Dutchtown (11-1) over Mays (8-4) by 9; Number 2 Creekside (10-2) over Number 8 Warner Robins (8-4) by 6; Number 3 Cartersville (11-1) over Number 6 Coffee (10-2) by 3
Class AAAA
Number 1 Cedartown (12-0) over Number 6 Bainbridge (8-4) by 2; Number 2 North Oconee (12-0) over Number 7 Wayne County (10-2) by 10; Number 4 Benedictine (10-2) over Stockbridge (10-2) by 18; Troup County (11-1) over Holy Innocents (8-3) by 3
Class AAA
Number 4 Carver of Atlanta (8-3) over Number 6 Thomasville (9-3) by 4; Number 3 Sandy Creek (10-2) over Savannah Christian (11-1) by 20; Number 1 Cedar Grove (9-2) over Number 2 Calvary Day (11-0) by 21; Number 8 Carver of Columbus (9-2) over Oconee County (8-4) by 6
Class AA
Number 7 Rockmart (10-2) over Number 1 Fitzgerald (12-0) by 2; Fellowship Christian (9-3) over Number 6 Pierce County (11-1) by 17; Number 3 Appling County (10-1) over Number 5 Callaway (9-3) by 11; Number 4 Thomson (11-1) over Number 2 South Atlanta (11-0) by 11
Class A Division I
Number 4 Irwin County (10-1) over Mt. Pisgah Christian (9-3) by 33; Number 2 Swainsboro (11-0) over Number 3 Rabun County (12-0) by 4; Number 1 Prince Avenue Christian (11-0) over Number 9 Metter (9-3) by 10; Number 10 Bleckley County (10-2) over Number 8 St. Francis (9-3) by 10
Class A Division II
Number 1 Bowdon (11-1) over Number 3 Early County (9-3) by 2; Number 8 Lincoln County (9-2) over Dooly County (7-5) by 6; Number 6 Clinch County (10-2) over Number 2 Johnson County (12-0) by 2; Number 5 Schley County (10-2) over Number 10 Wilcox County (9-3) by 20