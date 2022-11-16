The opening weekend of the 2022 high school football playoffs was generally a successful one in the Rome and northwest Georgia areas as nine of the 12 local teams won their first-round games.

Rome, Darlington, Adairsville, Cartersville, Cass, Calhoun, Cedartown, Rockmart and Trion all move onto this weekend’s second round with only Model, Pepperell and Sonoraville tasting defeat Friday night.

