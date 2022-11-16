The opening weekend of the 2022 high school football playoffs was generally a successful one in the Rome and northwest Georgia areas as nine of the 12 local teams won their first-round games.
Rome, Darlington, Adairsville, Cartersville, Cass, Calhoun, Cedartown, Rockmart and Trion all move onto this weekend’s second round with only Model, Pepperell and Sonoraville tasting defeat Friday night.
Unity Christian, which earned a first-round bye with a region championship, opens playoff action Friday.
Class AAAAAA Alpharetta (8-3) at Rome (10-1)
Series history: First Meeting
State championship history: Alpharetta has never won a state championship. Rome won the Class AAAAA state championships in 2016 and 2017.
The Alpharetta Raiders, who had losing seasons in 2020 and 2021, went 2-2 in non-region play with wins over Jefferson 47-46 and Chattahoochee 49-8 and losses to Cambridge 43-38 and Milton 36-21. Alpharetta, which finished second in Region 7, won itsfirst five region games over Pope 48-7, Sprayberry 27-27, Lassiter 70-21, Johns Creek 41-14, and Blessed Trinity 28-14 before losing to Roswell 38-21. The Raiders held off Shiloh 28-26 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Rome Wolves, who lost in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs to Johns Creek in 2021, were 3-1 in non-region play with wins over Creekside 16-6, Lithonia 49-0 and Pebblebrook 30-28 and a loss to Carrollton 23-6. Rome finished first in Region 5 with wins over Allatoona 42-19, Woodstock 70-0, Sequoyah 52-0, River Ridge 55-7, Creekview 30-0 and Etowah 63-3. The Wolves shutout Paulding County 49-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Marist and Northside-Warner Robins.
Rome wins by 19.
Class A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian (8-3) at Darlington (11-0)
Series history: Darlington leads 2-0
Last meeting: Darlington defeated Mount Pisgah Christian 28-21 on Nov. 27, 2021, in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
State championship history: Mount Pisgah has never won a state championship. Darlington won he 1998 Class A state championship.
The Mount Pisgah Patriots, whose last regular-season winning record was in 2017, went 5-2 in non-region play with wins over Fellowship Christian (in a Corky Kell Classic game in Rome) 21-18, Mount Paran Christian 42-7, Cherokee Christian 47-21, First Presbyterian 35-28 and Mt. Zion of Carroll 49-27, and losses to Athens Academy 36-22 and Christian Heritage 38-21. Mount Pisgah defeated Mount Vernon 38-27, lost to St. Francis 35-18 and defeated Whitefield Academy 37-24 to finish second in Region 6. The Patriots defeated Jasper County 45-12 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Darlington Tigers, who reached the Class A Private quarterfinals in 2021, were unbeaten in non-region play with wins over Olympia (Fla.) 28-16, Sonoraville 45-22, Christian Heritage 36-14 and Northwest Whitfield 41-33. Darlington finished first in Region 7 with wins over Dade County 33-7, Coosa 38-7, Chattooga 48-21, Pepperell 34-14, Armuchee 45-7 and Trion 44-13. The Tigers defeated Athens Christian 45-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Irwin County and Heard County.
Darlington wins by 16.
GAPPS Class AA 8-Man Semifinals Vidalia Heritage Academy (9-1) at Unity Christian School (10-0)
Series history: First Meeting
State championship history: Vidalia Heritage has never won a state championship. Unity Christian won the 2020 GAPPS Class AA state championship.
The Vidalia Heritage Eagles were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Covington Academy 62-14, Holy Ground Baptist Academy 42-36, Baker County 36-32, Peachtree Academy 44-26 and Trinity Christian of Griffin 52-6. Vidalia Heritage finished second in Region 1 with wins over New Creation Christian Academy by forfeit, Young Americans Christian 44-40 and Central Christian 38-20, and a loss to Sherwood Christian Academy 58-54. The Eagles defeated Fideles Christian 80-61 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Unity Christian Lions were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Young Americans Christian 52-42, Hearts Academy 66-26, Trinity Christian of Griffin 60-6, Praise Academy 50-18, Dominion Christian 56-6 and Holy Ground Baptist Academy 38-36. Unity Christian finished first in Region 2 with wins over Johnson Ferry Christian Academy 56-30, Fideles Christian 46-33, Horizon Christian 60-20 and Lafayette Christian 56-20.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Sherwood Christian and Lafayette Christian for the state championship.
Unity Christian wins by 14.
Class AAAAAKell (10-1) at Calhoun (8-3)Series History: First Meeting
State Championship History: Kell has never won a state championship. Calhoun won state championships in Class C in 1952, Class AA in 2011, and Class AAA in 2014 and 2017.
The Kell Longhorns were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Cherokee Bluff 38-23, Allatoona 21-9, Pope 56-14, and Sprayberry 40-35. Kell finished second in Region 6 with wins over Centennial 26-9, Northview 47-7, Greater Atlanta Christian 28-19, North Springs 42-0, and Chattahoochee 35-14 and a loss to Cambridge 42-24. The Longhorns defeated Lithia Springs 38-22 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets went 3-2 in non-region play with win over Gardendale (AL) 31-30, Creekview 26-21, and Sonoraville 40-7 and losses to Blessed Trinity 36-25 and Cedartown 21-7. Calhoun finished first in Region 7 with wins over Cartersville 50-48 in triple overtime, Woodland 49-0, Dalton 28-13, and Cass 30-16 and a loss to Hiram 44-34. The Yellow Jackets defeated Eastside 23-21 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Ware County and Chamblee.
Calhoun wins by 7.
Cass (5-6) at Mays (7-4)Series History: First Meeting
State Championship History: Neither Cass nor Mays has won a state championship.
The Cass Colonels were 2-3 in non -region play with wins over Drew 58-25 and M.L. King 63-7 and losses to Kennesaw Mountain 26-25, Rockmart 30-21, and Adairsville 29-12. Cass finished fourth in Region 7 with wins over Woodland 49-12 and Hiram 26-21 and losses to Cartersville 35-13, Dalton 31-28, and Calhoun 30-16. The Colonels defeated Jefferson 27-17 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Mays Raiders were 1-2 in non-region play with a win over Douglass 35-0 and losses to Douglas County 49-42 and Langston Hughes 62-12. Mays finished second in Region 5 with wins over Chapel Hill 35-23, Villa Rica 50-0, Tri-Cities 52-0, Banneker 48-0, and Lithia Springs 66-42 and losses to Creekside 22-21 and Maynard Jackson 35-13. The Raiders defeated Centennial 44-16 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Dutchtown and Northgate.
Mays wins by 9.
Cartersville (10-1) at Cambridge (9-2)Series History: First Meeting
State Championship History: Cartersville won state championships in Class AA in 1991 and 1999 and Class AAAA in 2015 and 2016. Cambridge has never won a state championship.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Cherokee 35-0, Jonesboro 38-16, Allatoona 28-20, Columbia 42-0, and Heritage of Conyers 49-0. Cartersville finished second in Region 7 with wins over Cass 35-13, Hiram 44-26, Woodland 31-6, and Dalton 39-14 and a loss to Calhoun 50-48 in triple overtime. The Purple Hurricanes defeated Clarke Central 43-10 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Cambridge Bears were 2-2 in non-region play with wins over Creekview 28-0 and Alpharetta 43-38 and losses to Denmark 17-15 and West Forsyth 42-35. Cambridge finished first in Region 6 with wins over Chattahoochee 55-0, Greater Atlanta Christian 43-13, Centennial 37-10, Kell 42-24, Northview 61-7, and North Springs 59-6. The Bears defeated Maynard Jackson 27-20 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Decatur and Coffee.
Cartersville wins by 10.
Class AAAAStephenson (7-3) at Cedartown (11-0)Series History: First Meeting
State Championship History: Stephenson has never won a state championship. Cedartown won the 1963 Class AA state championship.
The Stephenson Jaguars were 2-2 in non-region play with wins over Arabia Mountain 29-6 and Tucker 28-3 and losses to Dutchtown 24-13 and Carver of Atlanta 32-27. A fifth scheduled game was canceled by Hialeah (FL). Stephenson finished second in Region 6 with wins over Hapeville Charter 13-12, Westminster 18-13, Miller Grove 55-20, and Southwest DeKalb 42-13 and a loss to Holy Innocents 42-14. The Jaguars defeated Pace Academy in the first round of the playoffs.
The Cedartown Bulldogs were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Rockmart 27-14, Callaway 47-7, Sequoyah 35-0, Calhoun 21-7, and Dalton 43-9. Cedartown finished first in Region 7 with wins over Central of Carroll 39-7, Heritage of Catoosa 42-0, Sonoraville 48-0, Southeast Whitfield 48-14, and Northwest Whitfield 58-13. The Bulldogs defeated Cedar Shoals 49-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Bainbridge and Burke County.
Cedartown wins by 22.
Class AAAOconee County (7-4) at Adairsville (10-1)Series History: Oconee County leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Oconee County defeated Adairsville 29-22 on November 12, 2021, in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
State Championship History: Oconee County won the 1999 Class AAA state championship. Adairsville has never won a state championship.
The Oconee County Warriors were 3-2 in non-region play with wins over Clarke Central 33-9, Putnam County 20-0, and Jefferson 9-7 and losses to North Oconee 16-13 and Burke County in overtime 28-21. Oconee County finished third in Region 8 with wins over Hart County 31-14, Monroe Area 28-19, and Franklin County 49-0 and losses to Hebron Christian 35-28 and Stephens County 28-27. The Warriors defeated Lumpkin County 49-21 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Adairsville Tigers were 2-1 in non-region play with wins over Cherokee Bluff in overtime 51-50 and Cass 29-12 and a loss to Rabun County 72-36. Adairsville finished first in Region 6 with wins over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42-20, Ringgold 49-10, LaFayette 49-7, Ridgeland 42-7, Gordon Lee 42-28, Bremen 14-7, and Coahulla Creek 48-33. The Tigers defeated Douglass 55-26 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Harlem and Carver of Columbus.
Oconee County wins by 14.
Class AANorth Cobb Christian (10-1) at Rockmart (9-2)Series History: First Meeting
State Championship History: North Cobb Christian has never won a state championship. Rockmart won the 1950 Class A state championship.
The North Cobb Christian Eagles were undefeated in non-region play with wins over Christian Heritage 21-14, Ridgeland 20-7, Wesleyan 19-15, and Copper Basin (TN) 50-6. North Cobb Christian finished second in Region 6 with wins over Therrell 40-13, Washington 34-6, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34-0, Mt. Paran Christian 30-0, and B.E.S.T. Academy 21-2 and a loss to South Atlanta 30-12. The Eagles defeated Columbia 14-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets were 2-2 in non-region play with wins over Cass 30-21 and Dalton 63-42 and losses to Cedartown 27-14 and Irwin County 28-14. Rockmart finished first in Region 7 with wins over Model 48-14, Haralson County 56-0, Murray County 49-0, Gordon Central 63-0, Fannin County 21-7, and North Murray 66-34. The Yellow Jackets defeated East Jackson 65-7 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Fitzgerald and Putnam County.
Rockmart wins by 19.
Class A Division ITrion (9-2) at St. Francis (8-3)Series History: Tied 1-1
Last Meeting: Trion defeated St. Francis 34-7 on November 6, 2015.
State Championship History: Trion won Class B state championships in 1957 and 1974. St. Francis has never won a state championship.
The Trion Bulldogs were 3-1 in non-region play with wins over Gordon Lee 45-19, LaFayette 45-7, and Gordon Central 57-0 and a loss to Model 31-27. Trion finished second in Region 7 with wins over Dade County 39-21, Coosa 14-7, Chattooga 42-0, Pepperell 42-14, and Armuchee 41-0 and a loss to Darlington 44-13. The Bulldogs defeated Commerce 45-21 in the first round of the playoffs.
The St. Francis Knights were 4-3 in non-region play with wins over Providence Christian 35-0, Landmark Christian 21-13, Fellowship Christian 35-28, and Christian Heritage 26-7 and losses to Hart County 31-7, Bowdon 23-18, and Rabun County 17-14. St. Francis finished first in Region 6 with wins over Whitefield Academy 14-0, Mt. Pisgah Christian 35-18, and Mt. Vernon 42-13. The Knights defeated Oglethorpe County 62-7 in the first round of the playoffs.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Lamar County and Bleckley County.
St. Francis wins by 6.
Here are the predictions of all of the second round games:
Class AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett (9-2) over Lambert (10-1) by 1; Colquitt County (11-0) over Harrison (4-7) by 28; Buford (11-0) over Walton (9-2) by 13; Carrollton (11-0) over Marietta (5-6) by 7; Westlake (8-3) over Parkview (8-3) by 6; Mill Creek (10-1) over North Cobb (9-2) by 10; Grayson (9-2) over Camden County (8-3) by 11; Milton (8-3) over Norcross (8-3) by 1
Class AAAAAARoswell (10-1) over Allatoona (6-5) by 21; Thomas County Central (11-0) over St. Pius X (6-5) by 18; Gainesville (11-0) over South Paulding (8-3) by 12; Houston County (9-2) over North Atlanta (8-3) by 10; Lee County (8-3) over Woodward Academy (10-1) by 14; Langston Hughes (11-0) over North Forsyth (8-3) by 39; Northside of Warner Robins (7-4) over Marist (9-2) by 3; Rome (10-1) over Alpharetta (8-3) by 19
Class AAAAACalhoun (8-3) over Kell (10-1) by 7; Ware County (10-0) over Chamblee (8-2) by 23; Mays (7-4) over Cass (5-6) by 9; Dutchtown (10-1) over Northgate (5-6) by 24; Warner Robins (7-4) over Northside of Columbus (10-1) by 22; Creekside (9-2) over Dalton (6-5) by 27; Coffee (9-2) over Decatur (7-4) by 21; Cartersville (10-1) over Cambridge (9-2) by 10
Class AAAACedartown (11-0) over Stephenson (7-3) by 22; Bainbridge (7-4) over Burke County (9-2) by 15; North Oconee (11-0) over Lovett (7-4) by 26; Perry (10-1) over Wayne County (9-2) by 13; Benedictine (9-2) over Spalding (7-4) by 27; Stockbridge (9-2) over Walnut Grove (9-2) by 28; Troup County (10-1) over Cairo (8-3) by 13; Holy Innocents (7-3) over Central of Carroll (8-3) by 14
Class AAACarver of Atlanta (7-3) over Monroe Area (6-5) by 1; Thomasville (8-3) over Liberty County (7-4) by 36; Sandy Creek (9-2) over Stephens County (9-2) by 14; Peach County (8-3) over Savannah Christian (10-1) by 22; Calvary Day (10-0) over Douglass (9-2) by 5; Cedar Grove (8-2) over Hebron Christian (9-2) by 34; Carver of Columbus (8-2) over Harlem (10-1) by 22; Oconee County (7-4) over Adairsville (10-1) by 14
Class AARockmart (9-2) over North Cobb Christian (10-1) by 19; Fitzgerald (11-0) over Putnam County (9-2) by 15; Eagles Landing Christian (7-4) over Fellowship Christian (8-3) by 5; Pierce County (10-1) over Berrien (7-4) by 27; Appling County (9-1) over Northeast of Macon (8-3) by 28; Callaway (8-3) over Fannin County (9-2) by 10; Thomson (10-1) over Cook (8-3) by 7; South Atlanta (10-2) over Union County (8-3) by 22
Class A Division IDarlington (11-0) over Mt. Pisgah Christian (8-3) by 16; Irwin County (9-1) over Heard County (6-5) by 40; Rabun County (11-0) over Social Circle (8-3) by 29; Swainsboro (10-0) over Screven County (9-1) by 44; Dublin (7-3) over Metter (8-3) by 5; Prince Avenue Christian (10-0) over Elbert County (10-1) by 16; Bleckley County (9-2) over Lamar County (10-1) by 10; St. Francis (8-3) over Trion (9-2) by 6
Class A Division IIBowdon (10-1) over Manchester (7-3) by 10; Early County (8-3) over Telfair County (9-2) by 10; Lincoln County (8-2) over Wilkinson County (7-4) by 26; Charlton County (8-2) over Dooly County (6-5) by 16; Clinch County (9-2) over McIntosh County Academy (10-1) by 7; Johnson County (11-0) over Christian Heritage (5-6) by 10; Wilcox County (8-3) over Lanier County (6-5) by 17; Schley County (9-2) over Washington-Wilkes (8-3) by 26