The 2022 regular season is in the books and the postseason is upon us with the Georgia High School Association state playoffs beginning Friday in Classes AAAAAA, AAAA, AA and A and Saturday in Classes AAAAAAA, AAAAA, and AAA.
The one major change from the past decade is in Class A. No longer will schools in Class A be competing in separate private and public school divisions. Instead, the larger Class A schools are in Division I and the smaller Class A schools are in Division II.
The Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools also starts state playoffs this week, although Unity Christian has a bye in the first week of Class AA play.
Here is a look at local teams in Round 1:
Class AAAAAA Paulding County (6-4) at No. 6 Rome (9-1)
Series History: Rome leads 14-0
Last Meeting: Rome defeated Paulding County 46-34 on November 5, 2021.
Last Playoff Appearances: Paulding County lost to Buford 54-23 in the first round of the 2017 Class AAAAA playoffs; Rome lost to Johns Creek 31-27 in the first round of the 2021 Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Paulding County Patriots, who finished fourth in Region 5, recorded their first winning record since 2016 and only their third winning season in the past 18 years. The Patriots were 2-1 in non-region play and 4-3 inside the region with their season ending last Friday night with a 56-23 loss to Number 1 ranked Langston Hughes.
The Rome Wolves were second only behind Langston Hughes in Class AAAAAA in the difference between points scored and points allowed. The Wolves, whose only loss came on the road at Class AAAAAAA No. 4 Carrollton, were totally dominant in the last half of the season with five of their six region games played under a running clock on their way to the Region 6 championship. Rome ended the regular season at Etowah with a 63-3 win.
Paulding County and Rome have been in the same region 14 of the past 20 seasons. The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Alpharetta and Shiloh.
Rome wins by 39.
Class AA Union County (7-3) at Model (6-4)
Series History: Model leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Model defeated Union County 50-36 on November 14, 2014, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Last playoff Appearances: Union County lost to Metter 14-7 in the second round of the 2019 Class AA playoffs; Model lost to Rabun County 35-0 in the second round of the 2020 Class AA playoffs.
The Union County Panthers, who are in the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years, started the year with a 4-1 record in region play. The Panthers finished third in Region 8 after losing their final two games to Athens Academy 38-7 and Fellowship Christian 35-14.
The Model Blue Devils, who reached the playoffs for the third time in four years, opened the season with two losses before recording two wins in non-region play. The Blue Devils finished tied for second in Region 7 with wins over Murray County, Fannin County, Haralson County and Gordon Central and losses to Rockmart and North Murray. Model, who was off Friday night, received the second seed under the region tiebreaker rules.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between South Atlanta and Landmark Christian.
Model wins by 8.
Class A Division I Athens Christian (4-6) at No. 6 Darlington (10-0)
Series History: First Meeting
Last Playoff Appearances: Athens Christian lost to Trinity Christian 48-14 in the second round of the 2021 Class A Private School playoffs; Darlington lost to Trinity Christian 56-7 in the 2021 Class A Private School quarterfinals.
The Athens Christian Eagles struggled to a 3-3 start in non-region play. The Eagles then lost all three of their region games to Commerce 49-24, Rabun County 52-7 and Elbert County 40-13 before closing the season with a 32-21 win over Mount de Sales. Because Region 8 has only four schools, Athens Christian is the Number 4 seed.
The Darlington Tigers, who have missed the playoffs only two times since 1996, were totally dominant over their competition in 2022. The Tigers were 4-0 in non-region play and did not have a game that was closer than 20 points in winning the Region 7 championship. Darlington defeated Trion 44-13 on Friday night.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Mt. Pisgah Christian and Jasper County.
Darlington wins by 29.
Pepperell (6-4) at No. 7 Elbert County (9-1)
Series History: Elbert County leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Elbert County defeated Pepperell on November 11, 2011, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Last Playoff Appearances: Pepperell lost to Callaway 29-22 in the first round of the 2021 Class AA playoffs; Elbert County lost to Columbia 26-14 in the first round of the 2021 Class AA playoffs.
The Pepperell Dragons, who have reached the playoffs 16 straight years, were 2-2 in non-region play. The Dragons then finished 4-2 in region play and finished third in Region 7. Pepperell ended the regular season with a 41-0 shutout of Coosa on Friday night.
The Elbert County Blue Devils finished with their best regular season record since back-to-back marks of 9-1 in 2010 and 2011. The Blue Devils were 7-0 in non-region play before losing to Rabun County 41-21 and defeating Commerce 41-21 and Athens Christian 40-13 to finish second in Region 8.
This is the second time these schools have met in the opening round of the playoffs. The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Prince Avenue Christian and Mr. Vernon.
Elbert County wins by 13.
Other first round playoff games involving area schools:
Class AAAAAEastside (6-4) at No. 9 Calhoun (7-3)Series History: First Meeting
Last Playoff Appearances: Eastside lost to Jones County 66-42 in the second round of the 2021 Class AAAAA playoffs; Calhoun lost to Warner Robins 38-14 in the 2021 Class AAAAA state championship game.
The Eastside Eagles finished fourth in Region 8 with region wins over Flowery Branch 34-14, Heritage of Conyers 27-3, and Winder-Barrow 30-14 and region losses to Loganville 13-10, Clarke Central 28-27, and Jefferson 35-7.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets captured the Region 7 championship with region wins over Cartersville 50-48 in triple overtime, Woodland 49-0, Dalton 28-13, and Cass 30-16 and a region loss to Hiram 44-34.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Kell and Lithia Springs.
Calhoun wins by 13.
Cass (4-6) at No. 4 Jefferson (8-2)Series History: First Meeting
Last playoff Appearances: Cass lost to St. Pius X 42-9 in the first round of the 2021 Class AAAAA playoffs; Jefferson lost to Hapeville Charter 12-10 in the first round of the 2021 Class AAAA playoffs.
The Cass Colonels finished fourth in Region 7 with region wins over Woodland 49-12 and Hiram 26-21 and region losses to Cartersville 35-13, Dalton 31-28, and Calhoun 30-16.
The Jefferson Dragons captured the Region 8 championship with region wins over Clarke Central 17-7, Winder-Barrow 28-0, Flowery Branch 27-0, Loganville 42-6, Heritage of Conyers 49-6, and Eastside 35-7.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Mays and Centennial.
Jefferson wins by 24.
Clarke Central (5-5) at No. 3 Cartersville (9-1)Series History: First Meeting
Last Playoff Appearances: Clarke Central lost to Calhoun 31-7 in the 2021 Class AAAAA quarterfinals; Cartersville lost to Warner Robins in the second round of the 2021 Class AAAAA playoffs.
The Clarke Central Gladiators finished third in Region 8 with region wins over Flowery Branch 17-7, Heritage pf Conyers 63-7, Eastside 28-27, and Winder-Barrow 37-36 and region losses to Jefferson 17-7 and Loganville 28-22.
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes finished second in Region 7 with region wins over Cass 35-13, Hiram 44-26, Woodland 31-6, and Dalton 39-14 and a region loss in triple overtime to Calhoun 50-48.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Cambridge and Maynard Jackson.
Cartersville wins by 12.
Class AAAACedar Shoals (5-5) at No. 1 Cedartown (10-0)Series History: First Meeting
Last Playoff Appearances: Cedar Shoals lost to Marist 49-7 in the first round of the 2021 Class AAAA playoffs; Cedartown lost to Carver of Columbus 22-21 in the 2021 Class AAAA semifinals.
The Cedar Shoals Jaguars finished fourth in Region 8 with region wins over Walnut Grove 35-28, East Hall 49-21, Cherokee Bluff 21-19, Chestatee 46-39, and North Hall 28-14 and region losses to East Forsyth 22-14, North Oconee 55-12, and Madison County 34-20.
The Cedartown Bulldogs won the Region 7 championship with region wins over Central of Carroll 39-7, Heritage of Catoosa 42-0, Sonoraville 48-0, Southeast Whitfield 48-14, and Northwest Whitfield 58-13.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Stephenson and Pace Academy.
Cedartown wins by 45.
Sonoraville (6-4) at No. 2 North Oconee (10-0)Series History: First Meeting
Last Playoff Appearances: Sonoraville lost to Jefferson 49-17 in the first round of the 2019 Class AAA playoffs; North Oconee lost to Benedictine in the 2021 Class AAAA semifinals.
The Sonoraville Phoenix finished in a tie for second place in Region 7 but received the fourth seed under the region tiebreaker rules. The Phoenix had region wins over Northwest Whitfield 42-20, Central of Carroll 35-34 and Southeast Whitfield 47-14 and region losses to Cedartown 48-0 and Heritage of Catoosa 35-34.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Lovett and Westminster.
North Oconee wins by 37.
Class AAADouglass (3-7) at No. 10 Adairsville (9-1)Series History: First Meeting
Last Playoff Appearances: Douglass lost to Callaway 41-20 in the 2019 Class AA quarterfinals; Adairsville lost to Oconee County 29-22 in the first round of the 2021 Class AAA playoffs.
The Douglass Astros finished fourth in the four-team Region 5 with region losses to Cedar Grove 42-0, Carver of Atlanta 38-5, and Sandy Creek 56-12.
The Adairsville Tigers won the Region 6 championship with region wins over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42-20, Ringgold 49-10, LaFayette 49-7, Ridgeland 42-7, Bremen 14-7, and Coahulla Creek 48-33.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Lumpkin County and Oconee County.
Adairsville wins by 14.
Class AAEast Jackson (5-5) at No. 7 Rockmart (8-2)Series History: First Meeting
Last Playoff Appearances: East Jackson lost to Lovett 58-0 in the second round of the 2009 Class AA playoffs; Rockmart lost to Stephens County 27-13 in the first round of the 2021 Class AAA playoffs.
The East Jackson Eagles finished fourth in Region 8 with region wins over Banks County 55-24 and Providence Christian 41-34 and region losses to Fellowship Christian 30-14, Union County 21-17, and Athens Academy 34-7.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets won the Region 7 championship with wins over Model 48-14, Haralson County 56-0, Murray County 49-0, Gordon Central 63-0, Fannin County 21-7, and North Murray 66-34.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between Columbia and North Cobb Christian.
Rockmart wins by 30.
Class A Division ICommerce (6-4) at Trion (8-2)Series History: Commerce leads 8-0
Last Meeting: Commerce defeated Trion 23-6 on November 15, 2019, in the first round of the Class A Public School playoffs.
Last Playoff Appearances: Commerce lost to Bowdon 35-0 in the first round of the 2021 Class A Public School playoffs; Trion lost to Wilcox County 23-22 in overtime in the second round of the 2021 Class A Public School playoffs.
The Commerce Tigers finished third in Region 8 with a region win over Athens Christian 49-24 and region losses to Elbert County 41-21 and Rabun County 27-22.
The Trion Bulldogs finished second in Region 7 with region wins over Dade County 39-21, Coosa 14-7, Chattooga 42-0, Pepperell 42-14, and Armuchee 41-0 and a region loss to Darlington 44-13.
The winner of this game will play the winner of the game between St. Francis and Oglethorpe County.
Trion wins by 7.
Here are the predictions for all the GHSA first round state playoff games:
Class AAAAAAANumber 9 Lambert (9-1) over Wheeler (5-5) by 26; North Gwinnett (8-2) over Dacula (2-8) by 10; Brookwood (6-4) over Harrison (3-7) by 13; Number 2 Colquitt County (10-0) over Pebblebrook (4-6) by 25; Number 6 Walton (8-2) over South Forsyth (6-4) by 15; Number 1 Buford (10-0) over Peachtree Ridge (6-4) by 57; Marietta (4-6) over Newton (6-4) by 7; Number 4 Carrollton (10-0) over Lowndes (5-5) by 15; Number 10 Westlake (7-3) over Number 8 Valdosta (8-2) by 8; Parkview (7-3) over North Paulding (7-3) by 8; Number 3 Mill Creek (9-1) over Meadowcreek (7-3) by 45; Number 5 North Cobb (8-2) over Denmark (6-4) by 9; Camden County (7-3) over East Coweta (6-4) by 1; Grayson (8-2) over Hillgrove (7-3) by 29; Norcross (7-3) over Mountain View (5-5) by 13; Number 7 Milton (7-3) over Cherokee (3-7) by 33
Class AAAAAAAllatoona (5-5) over Douglas County (7-3) by 1; Number 3 Roswell (9-1) over Lanier (4-6) by 44; St. Pius X (5-5) over Mundy’s Mill (7-3) by 10; Number 2 Thomas County Central (10-0) over Evans (4-6) by 30; South Paulding (7-3) over Sequoyah (5-5) by 12; Number 4 Gainesville (10-0) over Sprayberry (4-6) by 12; North Atlanta (7-3) over Lovejoy (7-3) by 7; Number 10 Houston County (8-2) over Number 8 Brunswick (10-0) by 4; Number 9 Lee County (7-3) over Effingham County (7-3) by 18; Number 5 Woodward Academy (9-1) over Riverwood (2-8) by 23; Blessed Trinity (7-3) over North Forsyth (7-3) by 12; Number 1 Langston Hughes (10-0) over River Ridge (6-4) by 47; Northside of Warner Robins (6-4) over Glynn Academy (6-4) by 28; Number 7 Marist (8-2) over Morrow (5-5) by 44; Alpharetta (7-3) over Shiloh (5-5) by 12; Number 6 Rome (9-1) over Paulding County (6-4) by 39
Class AAAAAKell (9-1) over Lithia Springs (6-4) by 3; Number 9 Calhoun (7-3) over Eastside (6-4) by 13; Chamblee (7-3) over McIntosh (5-5) by 23; Number 1 Ware County (9-0) over Jones County (6-4) by 16; Mays (6-4) over Centennial (5-5) by 13; Number 4 Jefferson (8-2) over Cass (4-6) by 24; Northgate (4-6) over Arabia Mountain (5-5) by 10; Number 7 Dutchtown (9-1) over Statesboro (3-6) by 24; Number 8 Warner Robins (6-4) over Jenkins (3-6) by 40; Northside of Columbus (9-1) over Tucker (4-6) by 9; Number 10 Loganville (9-1) over Dalton (5-5) by 9; Number 2 Creekside (8-2) over Greater Atlanta Christian (5-5) by 37; Number 6 Coffee (8-2) over Ola (6-4) by 17; Decatur (6-4) over Harris County (2-8) by 19; Number 3 Cartersville (9-1) over Clarke Central (5-5) by 12; Number 5 Cambridge (8-2) over Maynard Jackson (7-3) by 27
Class AAAAStephenson (6-3) over Pace Academy (8-2) by 13; Number 1 Cedartown (10-0) over Cedar Shoals (5-5) by 45; Number 10 LaGrange (8-2) over Numbe5r 8 Burke County (8-2) by 5; Number 6 Bainbridge (6-4) over Baldwin (4-6) by 25; Westminster (6-4) over Lovett (6-4) by 5; Number 2 North Oconee (10-0) over Sonoraville (6-4) by 37; Number 7 Wayne County (8-2) over Trinity Christian (6-4) by 3; Number 3 Perry (9-1) over Shaw (4-6) by 51; Spalding (6-4) over Westover (3-7) by 20; Number 4 Benedictine (8-2) over Number 9 Whitewater (8-2) by 15; Heritage of Catoosa (8-2) over Walnut Grove (8-2) by 4; Stockbridge (8-2) over Hapeville Charter (2-7) by 14; Cairo (7-3) over Westside of Macon (7-3) by 8; Number 5 Troup County (9-1) over New Hampstead (6-4) by 19; Central of Carroll (7-3) over Madison County (6-4) by 9; Holy Innocents (6-3) over Hampton (7-3) by 26
Class AAANumber 4 Carver of Atlanta (6-3) over Ringgold (7-3) by 23; Monroe Area (5-5) over Dawson County (8-2) by 19; Morgan County (7-3) over Liberty County (6-4) by 5; Number 6 Thomasville (7-3) over Jackson (5-5) by 24; Number 3 Sandy Creek (8-2) over Coahulla Creek (7-3) by 43; Number 7 Stephens County (8-2) over Wesleyan (4-6) by 28; Savannah Christian (8-2) over Wesleyan (4-6) by 11; Number 5 Peach County (7-3) over Crisp County (5-5) by 18; Dougherty (8-2) over Mary Persons (6-4) by 4; Number 2 Calvary Day (9-0) over Salem (2-8) by 48; Hebron Christian (8-2) over Pickens (5-5) by 15; Number 1 Cedar Grove (7-2) over Bremen (5-5) by 51; Number 8 Carver of Columbus (7-2) over Upson-Lee (4-6) by 34; Harlem (9-1) over Long County (6-4) by 14; Oconee County (6-4) over Lumpkin County (8-2) by 33; Number 10 Adairsville (9-1) over Douglass (3-7) by 14
Class AAColumbia (7-3) over Number 10 North Cobb Christian (9-1) by 9; Number 7 Rockmart (8-2) over East Jackson (5-5) by 30; Toombs County (6-4) over Putnam County (8-2) by 1; Number 1 Fitzgerald (10-0) over Central of Macon by 49; Number 8 Eagles Landing Christian (6-4) over Mt. Paran Christian (4-5) by 28; Fellowship Christian (7-3) over North Murray (6-4) by 18; Number 6 Pierce County (9-1) over Laney (8-2) by 29; Berrien (6-4) over Spencer (8-2) by 12; Northeast (7-3) over Worth County (8-2) by 6; Number 3 Appling County (8-1) over Washington County (4-6) by 25; Athens Academy (8-2) over Fannin County (6-4) by 7; Number 5 Callaway (7-3) over Washington (3-6) by 28; Number 9 Cook (7-3) over ACE Charter (8-2) by 24; Number 4 Thomson (9-1) over Tattnall County (5-5) by 22; Model (6-4) over Union County (7-3) by 8; Number 2 South Atlanta (9-0) over Landmark Christian (5-5) by 22
Class A Division IMt. Pisgah Christian (7-3) over Jasper County (4-6) by 22; Number 6 Darlington (10-0) over Athens Christian (4-6) by 29; Heard County (5-5) over Bryan County (6-4) by 10; Number 4 Irwin County (8-1) over Jefferson County (2-8) by 41; Whitefield Academy (6-4) over Social Circle (7-3) by 1; Number 3 Rabun County (10-0) over Dade County (6-4) by 32; Screven County (8-1) over Crawford County (3-7) by 18; Number 2 Swainsboro (9-0) over Bacon County (1-9) by 51; Dublin (6-3) over Pelham (3-7) by 30; Number 9 Metter (7-3) over Temple (4-6) by 29; Number 7 Elbert County (9-1) over Pepperell (6-4) by 13; Number 1 Prince Avenue Christian (9-0) over Mt. Vernon (4-6) by 46; Number 5 Brooks County (7-2) over Number 10 Bleckley County (8-2) by 11; Lamar County (9-1) over Claxton (4-6) by 45; Trion (8-2) over Commerce (7-3) by 7; Number 8 St. Francis (7-3) over Oglethorpe County (5-5) by 29
Class A Division IINumber 9 Manchester (6-3) over Hancock Central (4-6) by 31; Number 1 Bowdon (9-1) over Aquinas (7-3) by 13; Emanuel County Institute (4-6) over Telfair County (8-2) by 2; Number 3 Early County (7-3) over Turner County (2-8) by 15; Macon County (5-5) over Wilkinson County (6-4) by 23; Number 8 Lincoln County (8-2)—BYE; Dooly County (5-5) over Jenkins County (7-3) by 2; Number 4 Charlton County (7-2) over Seminole County (4-6) by 25; Number 6 Clinch County (8-2) over Mitchell County (5-5) by 20; Number 7 McIntosh County Academy (9-1) over Wheeler County (5-5) by 21; Christian Heritage (4-6) over Greene County (6-4) by 2; Number 2 Johnson County (10-0) over Chattahoochee County (5-5) by 8; Lanier County (5-5) over Miller County (5-5) by 6; Number 10 Wilcox County (7-3) over Montgomery County (4-6) by 28; Washington-Wilkes (7-3) over Mt. Zion (5-5) by 6; Number 5 Schley County (8-2) over Georgia Military (4-6) by 45