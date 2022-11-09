The 2022 regular season is in the books and the postseason is upon us with the Georgia High School Association state playoffs beginning Friday in Classes AAAAAA, AAAA, AA and A and Saturday in Classes AAAAAAA, AAAAA, and AAA.

The one major change from the past decade is in Class A. No longer will schools in Class A be competing in separate private and public school divisions. Instead, the larger Class A schools are in Division I and the smaller Class A schools are in Division II.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In