The Rome Braves are getting somewhat new owners for the second time this season.
The Braves, currently in first place in the South Atlantic League's southern division, and nine other minor league teams were sold to Endeavor Group Holdings last December. In addition to the Rome "high A" club, the Atlanta Braves organization also sold the Gwinnett Stripers and Mississippi Braves.
Now comes word Diamond Baseball Holdings is being sold to Silver Lake, a "global leader in technology investing." The package also includes the Augusta GreenJackets, the "low A" team still affiliated with the Atlanta club.
Ballpark Digest reports Silver Lake was among the groups backing the original purchase from Atlanta late last year.
The sale should be complete by the end of this year pending "applicable regulatory consents and approvals and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions."
Following the 2020 season when no minor league games were played because of the pandemic, the Rome Braves changed from Atlanta's "low A" affiliate to the "high A" team. Augusta took over the low A spot.
Rome entered the 2022 season under the original Diamond Baseball Holdings ownership. Soon after the season got under way, general manager David Cross left the Rome club and a search has been under way for his replacement. Bob Askin, Director of Business Operations, has been in charge of the team.
Also this year, naming rights for the home of the Rome Braves transferred from State Mutual to AdventHealth Stadium. The deal is for four years at $190,000 a season.
The Rome Braves current are playing the Tourists in Asheville and return home for next Tuesday for a six-game set vs. Greensboro. The regular season ends Sept. 11 with Rome currently in the hunt for the league playoffs.
According to a media release about the latest transaction:
To date, Diamond Baseball Holdings has acquired 10 Clubs: Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs); Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals); Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees); Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees); San Jose Giants (Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants); Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Mississippi Braves (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Rome Braves (High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves); Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers).
Under Silver Lake’s ownership, Pat Battle and Peter Freund will continue to lead the PDL business as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Baseball Holdings, respectively.
“Ultimately our relationship with MLB and the MLBPA took priority given the importance of our overall agency business and our continued investment in our baseball representation practice within WME Sports,” said Mark Shapiro, President, Endeavor. “Silver Lake will be an excellent partner to these clubs going forward given their deep understanding of the business and their incredible track record of investment in sports IP (intellectual property).”