Rome Braves celebrate walk-off playoff win vs. Bowling Green

Rome Braves players celebrate after their walk-off win in the 10th inning against Bowling Green in Game 1 of the South Atlantic League Playoffs Divisional Series at AdventHealth Stadium on Sept. 13.

 Steven Eckhoff

This has been a year of change for the Rome Braves, the "high A" affiliate of the Atlanta Braves organization, and the latest change was announced Tuesday. The Braves' ownership group announced the hiring of David Lane as the next general manager.

As part of the series of changes the team was sold prior to the start of the 2022 season and is in the process of changing hands again. 

David Lane, Rome Braves general manager

David Lane
