BASEBALL
The Rome Braves snap skid, top Wilmington, 3-1. Media release: The Rome Braves and Wilmington Blue Rocks were back in action on Wednesday night in game two of six. Dylan Dodd would get the start for the Braves, his first ever against the Blue Rocks.
Much like the night prior’s contest, Rome got on the board first. This time, Vaughn Grissom would belt his sixth home run of the year in the bottom of the first to put the Braves up early by a score of two runs to one. A Bryson Horne single would plate Drew Campbell to push the Braves out in front by three runs.
Three runs would be all the Braves needed, as Dylan Dodd would work a stellar start. In his first start against Wilmington in his career, the lefty would go six full innings while striking out five. Dodd would only give up one run on six hits, with two walks. Dodd now lowers his earned run average to 3.79. The lone run Dodd would sacrifice would come on an Omar Meregildo double in the top of the sixth.
The Braves bullpen would shine tonight as RJ Freure, Alec Barger, and Austin Smith would combine for three scoreless innings in relief, giving the Braves their twenty-ninth win of the 2022 season by a final score three runs to one. Both Freure and Barger would be credited with the hold, and Austin Smith would earn his fourth save of the season. The night’s win snaps a four game skid for Rome, putting them back in the win column for the first time since June 2nd. Dylan Dodd is credited with his team leading fifth win of the season, and the Braves now sit three and a half games back in third place within the South Atlantic League’s South Division.
- Up next: Wilmington in town tonight through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves win seventh straight, hammer Oakland As 13-2.
- Next: Home today-Sunday vs. Pirates.
ATLANTA FALCONS:
Preseason schedule:
- Aug. 12: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, tba.
Astrid Escobar named Berry's swim and dive coach. In 2011, while a swimmer at the University of the South, Astrid Escobar Escobar set the Cage Center record for the 200-yard breaststroke, 2:25.60. As Berry's next swim/dive coach, she might be training the next person to top that record.
With a wide knowledge of the sport and of the Southern Athletic Association, Astrid Escobar has been named the new Head Coach of Berry's Men's and Women's Swim and Dive programs. The announcement was made by Berry Director of Athletics Dr. Angel Mason.
"Astrid is a tremendous young coach with a passion for swimming that is matched by few," said Mason. "She is someone I believe will have a positive impact on our swim and dive student-athletes experience and on the athletic department in general."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to join such a supportive and engaged community," said Escobar. "I am thankful to everyone involved in the hiring process, including the hiring committee, the swim and dive teams, Berry President Dr. Stephen Briggs, Debbie Heida, and Dr. Mason."
Most recently, Escobar was an assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn. Escobar also served as Head Coach of Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving at State University of New York at Fredonia from 2019 to 2021.
She also made stops at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Hamilton College.
Escobar will begin her post on July 1.