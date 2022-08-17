Tuesday night will be remembered for the huge amount of reaction, pro and con, following news that Eric Holland is the finalist to return to the Rome City Schools' system as superintendent.
Social media posts, texts, emails, calls and more of each swirled throughout the community Tuesday and into this morning.
Supporters included some of the most veteran names in Rome's education system, leaders of Rome's Black community and others. Objecting were some current and recent parents, volunteer school leaders and educators.
From both sides, we've drawn this series of questions and provided some answers. It is clear the story is far from over.
Does Holland's being named the only finalist seal the deal?
No. There is a 14-day period before the Rome Board of Education can formally extend an offer. Negotiations will be held during that time as well as any additional review. Remember the school board voted unanimously to hire him in a called meeting that lasted two minutes max following behind-closed-doors candidate interviews on Saturday. The only other known candidate was Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams. Two others from a large metro Atlanta school district, both Black men, were said to have interviewed as well.
What qualities were cited in reaction the Holland announcement?
His education, his career experience, his time as Rome High's principal and his community involvement. Holland even earned high marks from his current superintendent in Marietta after only weeks on that job.
What issues were cited?
There is a split on his tenure at Rome High, pro and con, as with any principal. There was a question of loyalty to Rome with his accepting the Marietta High principal's post even as he was among 18 candidates for Rome superintendent and the new school year was weeks away.
What about the board vote?
It was unanimous and lightning fast. Faith Collins made the motion to hire Holland and Melissa Davis seconded. All seven voted yes and the meeting adjourned. There was no discussion. Reaction to the board vote has been supportive and shock. Board members were getting calls Tuesday evening from parents and volunteers.
What to watch:
Today is the third day of qualifying for a seat on the school board, currently held by appointee (and candidate) Toni Blanchard. Also qualifying to run: Ron Roach. Qualifying ends Friday afternoon. Will this spur additional candidates or more?
What's the reaction in Marietta?
Our colleagues at the Marietta Daily Journal report today that these stipulations are in Holland's contract:
" . . . It cannot be terminated by Holland without the written consent of the school district. The contract also says that if Holland terminates the contract prior to its June 30, 2023, expiration, the district 'may assess liquidated damages to the breach in an amount that is a reasonable pre-estimate of our probable loss.' ”
Superintendent Grant Rivera added that he would need to consult with the district’s attorney regarding “any specifics of his contract and what that means regarding a potential transition."
What's the short-term impact:
Holland remains on duty as principal of Marietta High. Dawn Williams remains interim superintendent of Rome's school system. Keep an eye on potential community reaction, both supportive and in opposition.