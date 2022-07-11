From corporate offices to healthcare headquarters to upscale storage, Technology Parkway has seen a variety of development over the years.
So why not welcome a $1 million solar power farm?
The latest round of permits issued by the Rome-Floyd County building department shows the project will be at 1450 Technology Parkway.
We checked with Danny Price, general counsel for Berry College, about the development. He writes:
“Berry is leasing approximately 30 acres to Inman Solar and one of its energy partners for a private venture where Berry has no financial investment. The group will develop a 3 megawatt solar power generation field, on land behind Suzuki and Neaton.
“Just as Berry has vast timber resources we manage in a sustainable fashion, the college viewed this as a beneficial project to contribute to the expansion of renewable energy in our area.”
Inman Solar, based in northeast Atlanta, describes itself as “a full service solar energy systems integrator focused on commercial customers on the East Coast... the company provides solar PV project development and turn-key installations including engineering, procurement, project management, finance, operations and maintenance.”
Established in 2009, Inman has completed over 20 megawatts of solar projects. The company has several similar-size projects in Chattanooga, across Georgia and into Mississippi and South Carolina.
This will be the latest solar farm in our area. Hecate Energy has panels in the Turner Bend area of Floyd County as well as off Ga. 101 in Aragon. Renewvia Energy has several farms in Calhoun-Gordon County.