A Silver Creek man is dead following a rear-end collision involving his motorcycle late Friday on Ga. 101 near the U.S. 411 entrance ramp, Rome Police reports show.

Charles D. Duncan of a Puckett Road address was pronounced dead after being rushed to Atrium Floyd Health following the 10:12 p.m. collision, the report shows.

Police believe that:

  • A 1990 Chevy driven by Nebuchadnezzer Askew, 52, was headed south on Ga. 101 and was preparing to turn left onto the 411 East ramp.
  • Duncan, on a 2006, Harley-Davidson, also was headed south.
  • Duncan did not see the Chevy and collided with it.

It was the first fatality in Rome since a June 6 early morning accident on Turner McCall claimed the life of a 40-year-old pedestrian.

Friday's collision also was the second fatal motorcycle accident in our area over the past week. A Cedartown man died in an accident in the Collard Valley community of Polk County on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription