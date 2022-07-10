Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jul 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Silver Creek man is dead following a rear-end collision involving his motorcycle late Friday on Ga. 101 near the U.S. 411 entrance ramp, Rome Police reports show.Charles D. Duncan of a Puckett Road address was pronounced dead after being rushed to Atrium Floyd Health following the 10:12 p.m. collision, the report shows.Police believe that:A 1990 Chevy driven by Nebuchadnezzer Askew, 52, was headed south on Ga. 101 and was preparing to turn left onto the 411 East ramp.Duncan, on a 2006, Harley-Davidson, also was headed south.Duncan did not see the Chevy and collided with it.It was the first fatality in Rome since a June 6 early morning accident on Turner McCall claimed the life of a 40-year-old pedestrian.Friday's collision also was the second fatal motorcycle accident in our area over the past week. A Cedartown man died in an accident in the Collard Valley community of Polk County on Monday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Cedartown man dies following motorcycle wreck in Collard Valley community Floyd Police: Three men shot at Lock and Dam park, one hospitalized; search continues for suspect. Bluem coming back to River District with new owners; Roots & Willow bringing 'stem bar,' floral studio to Glenn Milner district. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Plus: One dead in Bartow County, 17 statewide over Independence Day holiday; 4 charged with boating under the influence on Allatoona. Today's Weather Right Now 79° Cloudy Humidity: 76% Cloud Coverage: 79% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 06:36:47 AM Sunset: 08:54:58 PM Today Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Gubernatorial adversaries Kemp, Abrams on record fundraising pace Georgia gun manufacturer CEO asked to appear before Congress Georgia ends fiscal year on a strong note State & Region Atlanta airport’s Concourse D slated for upgrades Stonehenge-like Georgia Guidestones monument destroyed following explosion Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor joins Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities