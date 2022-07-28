A Silver Creek man faces homicide by vehicle, possession of meth and other charges following a July 16 wreck that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman, Floyd County Police reports show.

Virgil Daniel Grant, 54, was arrested twice; the jail report shows the first time was on July 17 on eight counts including serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing officers, failing to report a serious accident and other traffic counts including reckless driving and driving too fast.

