As the job market continues to tighten, another employee has chosen to open a recruitment center in downtown Cartersville.
Shaw Industries' hiring center opens Monday at 790 Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
In February, NOTS Logistics opened an "employment resource center" at 25 E. Main St. Applicants can apply and interview for current job openings at this location; "walk-ins are welcome and encouraged."
In April, the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce launched a separate website targeting workforce development. Go to forbartow.com for more.
The May jobs report from the state Department of Labor shows just how tight the market is. In Bartow County:
The labor force increased in May to 52,563. That's up 1,700 from May 2021.
Initial claims for unemployment went down by 11% in May. When compared to last May, claims were down about 87%.
As for Shaw: The company is expanding hiring efforts for a number of manufacturing positions with various shift options, including part-time and seasonal opportunities.
Those interested are encouraged to visit the center where a recruiter can share more details about the company, benefits and jobs available.
“As we grow our team in Cartersville, we are thrilled to bring this hiring center to potential candidates,” said Chuck Moore, human resources director at Shaw. “This center will enhance our hiring process, as candidates can apply, be interviewed and get hired all in the same day.”
The hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If online: shawinc.jobs.