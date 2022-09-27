A few years ago, my family attended an event at a local farm market. There were tractors to look at and fresh vegetables to purchase, and there was even a chance to ride in a covered wagon.
We approached the vehicle, where a pair of fine, tall work mules stood waiting, stamping at the occasional fly, their harnesses clinking faintly. The fall sun glanced off their bay coats — the result of careful grooming. Their driver, a middle-aged man with brown hair sticking out from beneath his hat, instructed passengers on where to sit. We boarded and found good spots.
A little magic
The driver clucked to the mules, and they came alive, leaning into their tack and stepping off with the load. We made several trips around the yard, the mules walking carefully as their handler clucked occasionally or twitched a rein to redirect them. We asked him questions about the animals and what he did with them, and something about his speech and mannerisms was familiar to me.
“Does he not remind you of Randall?” I leaned over and asked my husband at one point.
Randall Selman has been my hay supplier for the past 15 years, maybe more. He produces some of the finest hay in the state, and there has never been a time when he has not held forth, from the seat of his tractor, arms folded over denim overalls, with some sort of pithy life advice when I’ve shown up to collect my tightly bound fescue rolls. These talks have ranged from pound cake recipes to farming lore, and in keeping with Randall‘s rollicking, outsized personality, the accompanying anecdotes have never disappointed.
My husband and I have both grown very fond of Randall over the years, and given the fact that members of the relatively small Armuchee horse community depend heavily on one another, when you find good people – hay suppliers, vets, farriers – you also do well to cultivate those relationships.
When the wagon ride came to an end and we were getting ready to hop down, my husband leaned forward with a few bills for the tip jar.
“Ask him his name!” I whispered.
“I’m Sam Selman,” came the reply.
Trying to contain myself so as not to alarm this near-stranger, I asked him if he was related to Randall.
“Yeah, he’s my brother,” he answered.
Folks, I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that for the Crumblys, this revelation was no less electrifying than when the Hogwarts crew met Dumbledore’s brother.
My husband and I strategically plastered calm to our faces and thanked him for the ride, scrambling down with our children. And as he rattled off, we stared at each other with shining eyes, this wagon-driving Selman having added something magical to the day with his beautiful team of mules.
About Sam
As it turns out, we’re far from the only ones who have found ourselves captivated by Sam and his wagon excursions.
His sister, Nan Selman, told me recently that he’s given many a neighborhood child a ride as the covered wagon has made its way down the road. He seems to have a way with animals and young people, she said.
“There are a lot of kids up in the Floyd Springs area that grew up knowing him,” she said. “He always finds a way to have fun with kids.”
Sam has made a living buying and selling farm animals — goats, chickens, mules — and, more recently, building fences, barns and outdoor structures.
“He is hardworking from when he wakes up ’til he goes to bed. He does not meet a stranger,” Nan told me. “If you asked a neighbor what they loved about Sam, they’d probably say, ‘Everything.’ He’s just as good as gold … Most of the time, if somebody’s got a problem, he helps them fix it.”
Sam also has a sawmill, and his affinity for that trade likely harkens back to the time he spent learning it from his father.
“Everybody’s got him cutting timber,” Nan explained. “They bring logs to him, and he’s cutting them up for them, and he loves that sawmill. He grew up working at my daddy’s sawmill.”
Sam, the fourth of five children, is a 1980 Armuchee High School graduate, and he’s always lived in the area. He has a wife, Andie, and a daughter and son-in-law, Ansley and Matt Sanders. Whether it’s the wagon trains, trail rides or mule pulls that he’s participated in over the years, Sam makes a habit of putting his all into any endeavor he takes on.
“He’s very prideful in anything that he does,” Nan said. “He wants it right. He’s someone that you can count on. If he says he’s going to be there, he’s going to be there. If you need help, and you call him, he’s going to help you.”
The fundraiser
You might be wondering why I didn’t swing by Sam’s farm for this story and interview him myself. The reason is that Sam recently ran up on the kind of complication no one among us expects to face. Nan told me he was injured gravely in a farming accident and that he’s facing a long recovery from second- and third-degree burns.
She’s been fielding communication from the community and family as she prepares to host a fundraiser for Sam and his family at Selman’s Country Store, the establishment she owns on U.S. 27 in Armuchee. Area residents have stopped by to order the “Selman Strong” T-shirts the family designed for the fundraiser and to express support as the news has made its way through mailbox chats and church prayer request lists. Folks seem eager to step up for the man who has always been available for them.
“It’s just going to be a family/friend/community, hometown kind of gathering,” Nan explained of the upcoming event, which will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All proceeds, she said, will aid Sam’s family with medical and daily living expenses. There’s going to be a little something for everyone: a cornhole tournament, bingo, silent auctions, raffles, games for kids and adults, and food for purchase. Attendees can also buy T-shirts that day, or they can preorder them at the store beforehand.
“I had a customer yesterday who said that one of her sons got upset when he found out Sam was hurt because her sons grew up jumping on the tractor with him,” Nan said.
Her brother, for all his steady devotion to work and community, loves to pull a good-natured prank, and she left the nurses at the hospital where he’s staying with a word of warning recently.
“I warned the nurses at the hospital, ‘Beware,’” she said. “Because when he feels better, ya’ll better be on your toes.”