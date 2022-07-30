Awaiting details on billion-dollar lottery winner(s): From CBS News -- The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14.
It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions website crashed immediately after the numbers were announced. (through 6:25 a.m.)
The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by Friday night's drawing, the lottery game said in a news release. If a winner wanted to take the lump sum of cash, they would walk away with $747.2 million in cash before taxes.
Covid updates: Rome's two hospitals were treating 28 covid patients as of Friday, down five from Thursday. Both AdventHealth Redmond and Atrium Health Floyd had 14 patients. .. Both Rome City and Chattooga County students reported to class on Friday. We'll share any covid updates as they become available, most likely on Monday.
Big upgrade for area officers: Innovative Fitness awarded the Third Annual Chris Conti Memorial Grant to the Floyd County Police Department. With more than 90 employees, the grant will update the fitness center and be shared by Rome Police. In applying for the grant, Sgt. William Wacker stated “because of the unsafe conditions of the gym area, the officers have outsourced to corporate gyms”, which officers pay for out of pocket. Some existing equipment dates back to the '80s. (From a media release)
New offices for pediatricians: The practices of three Atrium Health Floyd pediatricians are moving to centralize their services in one convenient location. Atrium Health Floyd Pediatrics will be at 304 Shorter Ave., Suite 105 in Rome, beginning Monday. The building will house the practices of Dr. Tyler Barnes, Dr. Karen Timberlake and Dr. Sylvia Washington. The new location offers in-office laboratory services, same-day sick appointments and convenient parking. Office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment call 706-291-4880.