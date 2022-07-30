Awaiting details on billion-dollar lottery winner(s): From CBS News -- The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14.  

It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions website crashed immediately after the numbers were announced. (through 6:25 a.m.)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In