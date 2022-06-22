The final parts of the Nov. 8 general election ballot are pretty well set following Tuesday's Democratic primary runoff.
Turnout was dreadful. Of the four races on the Floyd County ballot, the most votes cast for either candidate totaled 723. In the May 24 primary, slightly more than 3,000 votes were cast for any Democratic candidate. Bartow County saw a maximum of 613 votes.
Tuesday's results:
Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%.
Lawyer Charlie Bailey defeated Kwanza Hall in the race for the Democratic nod for Attorney General. Bailey earned 63% of the vote and Hall 37%.
Janice Laws Robinson beat Raphael Baker in the Democratic runoff for insurance commissioner. Robinson earned 64% of the vote and Baker earned 37%.
William Boddie, Jr., a lawyer and state representative from East Point, defeated Nicole Horn in the race for the Democrats’ labor commissioner nomination. Boddie earned 62% of the votes.
Democratic turnout for the runoffs was low. Only about 250,000 voters cast votes in the races. (State results courtesy of Capitol News Beat)
Nov. 8 ballot
♦ Lieutenant governor: Bailey faces Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham.
♦ Secretary of state: Nguyen faces Republican Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz. Write-in: Brenda Nelson-Porter.
♦ Secretary of labor: Boddie faces Republican Bruce Thompson and Emily Anderson, a Libertarian.
♦ Insurance commissioner: Robinson faces Republican John King.
The big draw will be the governor's race, particularly Republican Brian Kemp vs. Democrat Stacey Abrams. Also in the race: Libertarian Shane Hazel and independents Elbert Bartell and President Boddie.
The U.S. Senate race with Democratic incumbent Raphfel Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will draw eyes. Also in the hunt: Conservative Party's George Litchfield and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
The 14h Congressional District race with Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene, Democrat Marcus Flowers and Independent Angela Pence.
Locally, there will be a race for a seat on the Rome Board of Education. Toni Blanchard was appointed to fill the seat vacated by John Uldrick earlier this year but the position now goes before voters as part of a special election that day.
What's ahead:
♦ The board also will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, June 27, to certify the June 21 vote in Floyd County.