The Rome Board of Education met for 70 minutes behind closed doors Monday evening to discuss “personnel.”
The meeting, called over the weekend, was a surprise as the board has a regular meeting beginning at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Convening promptly at 6 p.m., Chair Jill Fisher closed the meeting to the public following a unanimous vote by the board members. About midway through, Dawn Williams — the interim superintendent — left the session but rejoined it perhaps 25 minutes later.
At 7:10 p.m., the meeting resumed a public format and was promptly adjourned by Fisher. Asked for comments, Fisher said informarion would be available following Tuesday’s meeting, which already includes a slate of personnel updates including the hiring of new teachers.
State open meetings laws allow governments to meet behind closed doors to discuss personnel, real estate and litigation issues. They are not required to do so, however, and have the option to open the meetings to the public.
One of the major public issues before board members is selecting a new superintendent. Williams, who is the school system’s assistant superintendent, has been filling the spot since June 1 and is a candidate for the permanent post. Eighteen candidates were presented to the board by the Georgia School Board Association which conducted the job search.
Rome schools start the new year on Friday, July 29.