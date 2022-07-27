Suddenly, demolition is the rage in Rome.
The former American Legion on Shorter Avenue is almost gone as the pace picks up to bring Scooter's coffee shop and Take 5 Oil Change to the site adjoining Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation's quarters.
Suddenly, demolition is the rage in Rome.
The former American Legion on Shorter Avenue is almost gone as the pace picks up to bring Scooter's coffee shop and Take 5 Oil Change to the site adjoining Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation's quarters.
Off West Third Street at the end of Fourth Avenue, demolition has taken several longtime buildings as work begins on transforming much of the River District courtesy of the Four Stones group. Due there: Apartments, an outdoor public area, perhaps a brewery, retail.
Add to it Tuesday's quick slice through what used to be the Dairy Queen off Spider Webb Drive in East Rome. At midmorning, the wrecking equipment was on site, almost sitting in the drive-through lane. By 5:30 p.m., much of the insides of the building were gone. On the way, perhaps by 2023, is The Varsity with some 4,900 square feet with a price tag of around $2.5 million.
Yet to come: We watching the former Elder's Ace Hardware store on Turner McCall as that site has been sold. Redevelopment is in the works but the exact plans remain under wraps.
All of this together doesn't match what got under way three years ago next month as the former Kmart came down off Turner McCall and Hicks Drive, eventually replaced by East Bend's restaurants and retailers.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A mix of clouds and sun. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.