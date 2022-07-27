Suddenly, demolition is the rage in Rome.

The former American Legion on Shorter Avenue is almost gone as the pace picks up to bring Scooter's coffee shop and Take 5 Oil Change to the site adjoining Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation's quarters.

