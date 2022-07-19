The Rome City Schools Board of Education will first name a permanent superintendent and then fill the vacancy for Rome High principal.
Those moves were decided Monday evening in a called meeting where members also gave a second reading to updated system policies on unstructured break time, student attendance, complaints about instructional materials, divisive concepts complaint resolution process, materials harmful to minors complaint resolution process and parents’ bill of rights.
Board members went into a closed meeting to discuss the superintendent search. State open meetings laws allow governments to meet out of the public's eye to discuss personnel, litigation and real estate. The law does not require closed meetings, however.
Dawn Williams has served as interim superintendent since Lou Byars retired in late May. She is among 17 candidates for the post. The board is expected to begin reviewing them next month.
Board members also decided it will select a new RHS principal after naming a superintendent. Eric Holland asked to be released from his contract earlier this month in order to become principal of Marietta High. Holland had been with RHS for five years. He likewise had been an 18th candidate for superintendent.
No interim principal has been named. Williams said the initial plan is to use school and RCS administrators to tag team high school leadership. Rome students return to class on Friday, July 29.