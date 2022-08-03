Rome City Schools
Rome City Schools

A Rome High student brought a gun to campus on Wednesday and will face criminal charges as well as disciplinary measures, says interim Superintendent Dawn Williams.

"At no time was the gun used to threaten other students," Williams said in a note to parents and guardians sent Wednesday afternoon. "The school office received a report this afternoon and the student was immediately questioned."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In