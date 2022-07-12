“I am so proud of what we have been able to put into our students’ toolbox of life,” Rome High School Principal Eric Holland said during the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at Barron Stadium on Saturday, May 21. “Our faculty and staff, our school system and our stakeholders play a major role in providing our kids with tools they can use to be successful in life.”
Eric L. Holland, Rome High’s principal since July 2017, has asked the board of education to release him from his contract.
That will allow him to move to another school system, says Dawn Williams, interim superintendent at Rome City Schools. The board voted to release him at their Tuesday evening meeting and will be taking applications for the position on their website TeachGeorgia.org.
Holland was among the 18 candidates to serve as the next superintendent of Rome City Schools after Lou Byars retired in late May. Williams also is in the hunt.
Rome’s board of education had a called meeting Monday evening to discuss personnel and concluded it 70 minutes later without any discussion. Insiders say Holland submitted his resignation on Friday; the called meeting was announced on Saturday; the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting was held Tuesday evening.
Principals are required to seek a release from their contracts and they’re usually granted if the candidate is moving to a larger school or being promoted.
Holland’s bid comes as the new school year starts on Friday, July 29, for Rome students.
Holland was hired in April 2017 in a unanimous vote by the board. A veteran administrator, he had been serving as interim principal at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School, which housed the ninth grade. He also served as the head varsity boys’ basketball coach at Tift County High, where he won the Class 6A state championship in 2014 and the Class 7A state championship in 2017.
A Miami native, Holland was raised in Donalsonville, Georgia, and is married to Melissa Holland. They have two boys, Eric Jr. (EJ) and Ayden. He graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in education (2000 and 2003). In 2006, Holland earned his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Albany State University. In 2009, Holland obtained his PhD from Capella University. In 2021, Dr. Holland obtained an Educational Specialist Degree from The University of Georgia.
His bio on the Rome High website states Holland has 18 years of administration experience and 22 years as an educator in the public school system.
Holland replaced Phillip E. Brown, who served as Rome High principal from 2015 to 2017. Brown took over for longtime Principal J. Tygar Evans, who retired and later returned to public education in Alabama. He currently is principal of North Ridge High School in the Tuscaloosa city school system.
Staff writer Imani Beverly-Knox contributed to this report.