The Rome Floyd Chamber is pleased to once again partner with the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation to celebrate the local winners of the Star Program.
STAR Student
Heleen Akrayee - Coosa High School
Nolan Ely - Pepperell High School
Shriya Garg - Rome High School
David Lane - Armuchee High School
Jack Robinson - Model High School
Luke Whitehead - Unity Christian School
Haoyu Yang (Jack) - Darlington School
STAR Teacher
Laura Windom- Chattooga High School (current school), Coosa High School (teaching school)
Michael Watson – Pepperell High School
Randy Stafford – Rome High School
Rhonda Childs – Glenwood Primary
Jacob Travis – Model High School
Susan Payne – Unity Christian School
Al Shorey – Darlington School
The system winners will be announced on February 24, 2023.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 29,000 students and the teachers they have selected as the most influential to their academic achievement. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for STAR nomination.
STAR begins each year in participating Georgia high schools when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
Students then compete for school system recognition as the top STAR Student, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners contend for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR Student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program.
PAGE and the PAGE Foundation honor outstanding students and educators and, encourage academic excellence through competitive academic programs such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.