The Rome Board of Education will meet Monday to discuss, and likely approve, $16 million in state capital outlay funds designated for the construction of a new Rome Middle School.
Capital outlay funds are given by the state for new construction in lieu of those funds being used for upkeep of an older facility. In this instance, the Georgia Department of Education has determined the future upkeep of the current RMS building would amount to approximately $16 million and allows the school system to put those funds toward new construction.
Those funds have to be approved by Nov. 1, or the school system would likely lose them.
With supply chain issues, skyrocketing construction costs and inflation, the estimated cost of the large middle school building — one that could serve approximately 2,000 students and still have room for expansion — is approximately $130 million.
At this point, the overall funding process the middle school is still up in the air. In May, voters passed a continuation of the education local option sales tax to partially fund construction of the school across Veteran’s Memorial Highway from the current one.
It will take at least 15 years of education local option sales tax collections, if not more, in order to build the new Rome Middle School as currently proposed. Each ELOST vote only covers so much, approximately $50 million, in funding.
To get construction moving at a point in the near future, the school board would have to ask the City Commission to approve bonds for the project. Up to this point, discussions on that topic haven’t been conclusive.
The board will meet Monday at noon at the Rome City Schools central office at 508 East Second St. in the old boardroom.