The Rome Board of Education will meet Monday to discuss, and likely approve, $16 million in state capital outlay funds designated for the construction of a new Rome Middle School.

Capital outlay funds are given by the state for new construction in lieu of those funds being used for upkeep of an older facility. In this instance, the Georgia Department of Education has determined the future upkeep of the current RMS building would amount to approximately $16 million and allows the school system to put those funds toward new construction.

