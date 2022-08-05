Parents and community leaders spoke during a midday Friday meeting of the Rome Board of Education called to review safety steps following a rough start to the new year.
On Wednesday and again Thursday, 15-year-old students were charged with bringing loaded, stolen Glocks on campus at Rome High.
A decision was made to cancel in-person classes on Friday, first at RHS and then systemwide, in part to give staff more time to review safety protocol. Students were to observe a flex learning day.
The extra board meeting also was called for Friday and three people -- parents and a community member -- expanded on their concerns about on-campus safety, leadership, preventative measures and next steps. Each spoke for the allotted three minutes.
Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams spoke next about the twin gun incidents and what happened on campus during those days, including Thursday's brief code red. She told of ongoing cooperation with police as well as Friday's safety sessions for teachers and staff while students were off.
Board members then began to question Williams about both incidents, including who was on campus, how many school resource officers are on duty, immediate steps to bolster safety and longer-term solutions.
The board then voted to go into a closed meeting to discuss safety and other aspects. The state's Open Meetings law allows -- but doesn't require -- elected officials to go behind closed doors to discuss potential litigation, real estate and personnel.
The Rome News-Tribune objected to the closed meeting prior to the vote, citing that it didn't meet state guidelines. Board Attorney Chris Twyman cited a provision that said safety regulations would fall under the exemptions. The RNT protest was asked to be included in the minutes.
The board adjourned to Williams' office for the behind-doors meeting at 12:36 p.m. We will update this story when the public meeting resumes at the school's central office.
Meantime, you can watch the first part of the meeting as it unfolded on the Facebook page of Hometown Headlines.
Earlier Friday, Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett said officers were working with Rome schools on Friday as part of the safety training. She called it part of ongoing sessions with area educators.
"We work with them ... whatever we need to do," says Burnett. Rome officers invested the two gun cases at RHS on Wednesday and Thursday.
As for future steps, social media has filled with parent demands for metal detectors at the schools. Burnett says both the school system and police "would love to see metal detectors" in place. Training, staffing and purchasing would be needed, she says, adding that talks are continuing to see what is feasible.
This is the second time area schools have dealt with safety threats in as many months.
On July 26, Georgia Highlands College closed all campuses after receiving threats in Rome and Marietta. No issues were found during subsequent investigations. GHC resumed normal summer classes the next day.