Parents and community leaders spoke during a midday Friday meeting of the Rome Board of Education called to review safety steps following a rough start to the new year.

On Wednesday and again Thursday, 15-year-old students were charged with bringing loaded, stolen Glocks on campus at Rome High.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In