This file photo shows then Floyd County Elections Board member Tom Rees (from left), chairman Steve Miller and member Mardi Haynes-Jackson are briefed by County Attorney Wade Hoyt before the start of a meeting that drew about 30 people to the County Administration Building commission chambers Monday.
Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration Chairman Steve Millers and Board Member Mardi Haynes-Jackson, to his left, shared security updates. Elections photo.
By hometownheadlines
This isn't a business card big enough to hold the titles and interests of Steve Miller.
Veteran realtor and real estate broker as well as trainer and coach. Past chair of the Floyd County elections board. Active planning commission member. Loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. Passionate member and volunteer at St. Mary's Catholic Church and school. Entrepreneur. Even something of a chef.
Steve Miller, who brought massive amounts of passion and very few filters to everything he touched, died Wednesday morning from kidney failure and other health issues. He turned 70 in May.
His passing came just after the 28th anniversary of the life-saving donation of a kidney from his brother, Rome businessman Tony Miller. Steve also just celebrated 48 years of marriage to Diane Minosh Miller, a veteran area banker likewise involved in everything, especially Relay for Life with Steve at her side.
Deacon Stuart Neslin, parish administrator at St. Mary's, remembers his longtime friend's continuing service to the congregation and the community.
"Steve Miller was an active and greatly valued member of St. Mary's Parish for over 35 years," says Neslin. "He was very active in many parish activities, including his frequent liturgical service as a lector at Sunday Masses; an officer and former Grand Knight of the Knights Of Columbus; K of C annual barbecue chair; and served on the parish finance council and parish pastoral council.
"Steve was a St. Mary's Catholic School parent when his daughter, Alison, was a student at the school and was especially involved and active during her time at the school. In recent years, Steve encouraged young families with children to consider St. Mary's School and spoke of Alison's time there with much warmth and love, sharing many great memories."
Miller's frequent coconspirator in just about everything, Rome Optometrist Dr. Tom Rees, shared perhaps the perfect story on working with him.
"We ran the Knights of Columbus barbecue for a load of years and one year, we were setting up the civic center for Monday morning (barbecue guests) on Sunday evening. We were changing things and having a heated discussion on the set up when Father Jim (Miceli, former pastor) walked in and said, 'I thought you guys were best friends.' We started to laugh and said, 'Yes, we are.' "
Other colleagues recall Miller as a community servant who sought to get to the center of any issue in order to find a solution.
Memorial arrangements are incomplete. Funeral services likely will be held Saturday morning at St. Mary's Church with inurnment to follow.