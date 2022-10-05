This isn't a business card big enough to hold the titles and interests of Steve Miller.

Veteran realtor and real estate broker as well as trainer and coach. Past chair of the Floyd County elections board. Active planning commission member. Loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. Passionate member and volunteer at St. Mary's Catholic Church and school. Entrepreneur. Even something of a chef.

