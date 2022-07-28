Floyd, Bartow and the rest of Northwest Georgia showed a slight uptick in unemployment in June -- likely attributed to students out for the summer -- but continued to see job trends moving in the right direction.

May's unemployment rates were in the mid 2 percent range while in June, they're up above 3 percent. First-time jobless claims, released earlier this month, also showed increases vs. May -- but much improved from June 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In