The final parts of the Nov. 8 general election ballot will be shaped today as the primary runoff is held across the state.
For most, this is a Democrats-only affair as four races atop the state ballot are to be decided. Both local and statewide Republican nominees were decided in the May 24 primary.
Those who registered to vote through May 21 can vote in the runoff even if they were too late to do so in the primary.
Floyd County Elections Chief Pete McDonald expects only "several hundred" people to vote today, matching the turnout for both advanced and absentee voting for the runoff.
The sample ballot:
♦ Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.
♦ Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee Nguyen
♦ Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn
♦ Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson.
Precincts are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The only weather issue will be the heat; look for 90-plus degree temperatures from midday until the precincts close.
|County Poll
|Alto Park
|Alto Park Elementary School
528 Burnett Ferry Road
Rome, GA 30165
|County Poll
|Armuchee
|New Armuchee Baptist Church
Church / Christian Life Center
5385 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
|County Poll
|Barkers
|VFW Post 4911
2632 Cedartown Highway
Rome, GA 30161
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
|County Poll
|Cave Spring
|Cave Spring Community Center
10 Georgia Avenue
Cave Spring, GA 30124
|County Poll
|Chulio
|Spring Creek Baptist Church
Church/Family Life Center
2636 Chulio Road
Rome, GA 30161
County Poll
|East Lindale
Hollywood Baptist Church
|City Poll
|East Rome
|Floyd County Health Department
18 East 12th Street
Rome, GA 30161
|County Poll
|Etowah
|Senior Citizen Center
1325 Kingston Road
Rome, GA 30161
|County Poll
|Everett Springs
|Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
2341 Everett Springs Road
Armuchee, GA 30105
|County Poll
|Floyd Springs
|Floyd Springs Baptist Church
1869 Floyd Springs Road
Armuchee, GA 30105
|County Poll
|Fosters Mill
|West Floyd Ruritan Club
146 Livingston Road
Rome, GA 30161
|County Poll
|Garden Lakes
|John Horace Anthony Recreation Center
2901 Garden Lakes NW Boulevard
Rome, GA 30165
|County Poll
|Glenwood
|Thornton Recreation Center
102 North Floyd Park Road
Rome, GA 30165
|County Poll
|Howell
|Flint Hill Baptist Church
3578 Wax Road SE
Aragon, GA 30104
|City Poll
|Mt. Alto North
|John Horace Anthony Recreation Center
2901 Garden Lakes NW Boulevard
Rome, GA 30165
|City Poll
|Mt. Alto South
|Fellowship Baptist Church
314 Burnett Ferry Road
Rome, GA 30165
|County Poll
|Coosa Middle School
212 Eagle Drive
Rome, GA 30165
|City Poll
|North Rome
|The Rome Civic Center
400 Civic Center Drive
Rome, GA 30161
|County Poll
|Riverside
|Riverside Baptist Church
48 Ash Street
Rome, GA 30161
|City Poll
|South Rome
|Lovejoy Baptist Church
The Joy Center
436 Branham Avenue
Rome, GA 30161
|County Poll
|Texas Valley
|Armuchee Baptist Church
6648 Big Texas Valley Road
Rome, GA 30161
|City Poll
|Town Rome
The Rome Civic Center
|County Poll
|Vanns Valley
|VFW Post 4911
2632 Cedartown Highway
Rome, GA 30161
|County Poll
|Watters
|Shannon Recreation Center / Scout Hut Center
40 Minshew Road
Shannon, GA 30172
|County Poll
|West Lindale
|Gilbreath Recreation Center
106 Garden Avenue
Lindale, GA 30147
Election notes:
♦ The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a Special Called Meeting today at 7 a.m. at the elections office, 18 E. 12th St., and then adjourn but ready to assemble should issues develop with Tuesday’s primary runoff vote.
♦ The board also will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, June 27, to certify the June 21 vote in Floyd County.