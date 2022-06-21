The final parts of the Nov. 8 general election ballot will be shaped today as the primary runoff is held across the state.

For most, this is a Democrats-only affair as four races atop the state ballot are to be decided. Both local and statewide Republican nominees were decided in the May 24 primary.

Those who registered to vote through May 21 can vote in the runoff even if they were too late to do so in the primary.

Floyd County Elections Chief Pete McDonald expects only "several hundred" people to vote today, matching the turnout for both advanced and absentee voting for the runoff.

The sample ballot:

♦ Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall.

♦ Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler vs Bee Nguyen

♦ Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn

♦ Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson.

Precincts are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.  The only weather issue will be the heat; look for 90-plus degree temperatures from midday until the precincts close.

County PollAlto ParkAlto Park Elementary School
528 Burnett Ferry Road
Rome, GA 30165
County PollArmucheeNew Armuchee Baptist Church
Church / Christian Life Center
5385 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
County PollBarkersVFW Post 4911
2632 Cedartown Highway
Rome, GA 30161
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
County PollCave SpringCave Spring Community Center
10 Georgia Avenue
Cave Spring, GA 30124
County PollChulioSpring Creek Baptist Church
Church/Family Life Center
2636 Chulio Road
Rome, GA 30161

County Poll

East Lindale

Hollywood Baptist Church
112 Lombardy Way, Building D
Rome, GA 30161

City PollEast RomeFloyd County Health Department
18 East 12th Street
Rome, GA 30161
County PollEtowahSenior Citizen Center
1325 Kingston Road
Rome, GA 30161
County PollEverett SpringsMt. Tabor United Methodist Church
2341 Everett Springs Road
Armuchee, GA 30105
County PollFloyd SpringsFloyd Springs Baptist Church
1869 Floyd Springs Road
Armuchee, GA 30105
County PollFosters MillWest Floyd Ruritan Club
146 Livingston Road
Rome, GA 30161
County PollGarden LakesJohn Horace Anthony Recreation Center
2901 Garden Lakes NW Boulevard
Rome, GA 30165
County PollGlenwoodThornton Recreation Center
102 North Floyd Park Road
Rome, GA 30165
County PollHowellFlint Hill Baptist Church
3578 Wax Road SE
Aragon, GA 30104
City PollMt. Alto NorthJohn Horace Anthony Recreation Center
2901 Garden Lakes NW Boulevard
Rome, GA 30165
City PollMt. Alto SouthFellowship Baptist Church
314 Burnett Ferry Road
Rome, GA 30165
County Poll Coosa Middle School
212 Eagle Drive
Rome, GA 30165
City PollNorth RomeThe Rome Civic Center
400 Civic Center Drive
Rome, GA 30161
County PollRiversideRiverside Baptist Church
48 Ash Street
Rome, GA 30161
City PollSouth RomeLovejoy Baptist Church
The Joy Center
436 Branham Avenue
Rome, GA 30161
County PollTexas ValleyArmuchee Baptist Church
6648 Big Texas Valley Road
Rome, GA 30161
City PollTown Rome

The Rome Civic Center
400 Civic Center Drive
Rome, GA 30161

County PollVanns ValleyVFW Post 4911
2632 Cedartown Highway
Rome, GA 30161
County PollWattersShannon Recreation Center / Scout Hut Center
40 Minshew Road
Shannon, GA 30172
County PollWest LindaleGilbreath Recreation Center
106 Garden Avenue
Lindale, GA 30147

Election notes:

♦ The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a Special Called Meeting today at 7 a.m. at the elections office, 18 E. 12th St., and then adjourn but ready to assemble should issues develop with Tuesday’s primary runoff vote.

♦ The board also will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, June 27, to certify the June 21 vote in Floyd County.

