The lot in front of Tractor Supply just down from the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville will be the site of a Varsity restaurant.

Northwest Georgia’s twin Varsity restaurants are on different development paths.

In Rome, demolition permits have been issued for the former Dairy Queen off Spider Webb Drive, the next step in bringing the restaurant to Rome by 2023. The permit was granted in June but work has yet to begin on the site at the crossroads of First Street, Broad Street and Martin Luther King Jr.

