Mr. Anthony Dale Harrison, age 70, of Shannon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
Born May 15, 1952, in Floyd County, Georgia, Mr. Harrison was the son of the late Victor Horace Harrison and the late Louise Ann Vines Harrison. Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by a son, Brett Harrison, a brother, Ronnie Harrison, and a sister, Patricia Fuller.
Mr. Harrison graduated from Model High School, then Floyd College Police Academy with top honors while working at Klopman Mills. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman. After honorable discharge from the army, Mr. Harrison served as a Deputy at the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office until he moved to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office where he served until his retirement as Captain of the Warrant Division. Mr. Harrison was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years, in that time he was Scoutmaster of Troop 30, Shannon Georgia, for over 20 years.
Mr. Harrison is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sara Ellen Harrison; sons, Eric Harrison and Wesley Harrison (Amanda); granddaughter, Abby Harrison; brother-in-law, Tillman Fricks (Wendy); sister-in-law, Judy Smith; several nieces and nephews; his beloved fur baby, Annie
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
Leonard Fredrick White Sr., beloved friend and father, local storyteller, singer, and member of The Exchange Club, passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Floyd on June 6, 2022. He is survived by his son, Rick, his namesake. He was preceded in death by his much-loved wife of 62 years, Paula. They had loved travel and enjoyed both going on cruises and on Road Scholars trips and loved each other immensely.
Leonard attended West Georgia College, where he met Paula, the love of his life. They both received their undergraduate degrees—his in mathematics, hers in home economics—from the University of Georgia. He received his Master’s Degree from the University of Virginia and taught at a number of schools, from high schools (where he was also football coach) to what was then DeKalb Community College and then to Shorter and finally Berry College.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 9, at 5 p.m. at Daniel’s Funeral Home in Rome; the funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 10, beginning at 3 p.m. A private graveside service for the family will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church (1941 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165).
Daniel’s Funeral Home.
Robert Lamar (Bob) Angel, 89, of Cave Spring, died Monday morning, June 6, 2022 at his residence following a short illness.
Mr. Angel was born in Cave Spring (Haney) November 6, 1932, the youngest born to the late John Walter Angel, Sr. and the late Ollie Golightly Angel. He was a graduate of the Cave Spring High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, having served from 1952 until 1956. Having started farming with is father at an early age, Mr. Angel farmed all of his life, raising cattle and various row crops through the years. He became a member of the Red Angus Association May 1, 1965.
Mr. Angel joined the Rehoboth Baptist Church in 1956, where he later served as the Sunday School Director and was ordained as a deacon February 29, 1976. He was a member of the Mackey Masonic Lodge #120 F. & A.M. for over go years. Mr. Angel helped form the Bank of Cave Spring and served on the Board of Directors of it and later the United Community Bank from 1981 until 2004. He also was elected to the Floyd County Board of Education, serving from 1980 until 1984.
Mr. Angel was married to the former Bettye Wilson on February 21, 1953, and was preceded in death by her July 1, 2000. Besides his parents and his first wife, Mr. Angel was also preceded in death by his siblings, infant twins Ray and Roy Angel, infant Ellen Angel, Mrs. Mildred Angel Shaw, Mrs. Ruby Angel Jones, Mrs. Mary Angel Shaw, J. W. (Bill) Angel, Jr., Sam Russell, and Mrs. Lillian Russell Niemeir.
Survivors include his wife, Marti Wells Kay, to whom he was married August 1, 2002; his son, Kent Angel (Bobbi) of Clinton, Mississippi; and his daughter Mrs. Kaye Dyer (Kent) of Cave Spring. Three grandchildren, Adam Dyer, Erin Dyer Brooks, and Jessica Angel, and five great-grandsons, Ben Dyer, Bo Dyer, Kyle Dyer, Brenton Brooks and Grayson Brooks also survive.
Private interment services for Mr. Angel will be held this week in the family lot of the Rehoboth Community Cemetery with a Celebration of Life service to be held be and announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Rehoboth Community Cemetery, c/o 2445 Gadsden Road, Cave Spring, Georgia 30124.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel.
Mr. Johnny Dewayne Dupree, age 61, of Cedartown, Georgia, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022 following a sudden illness.
Services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Cedar Springs Baptist Church, 126 M.L.K Jr. Drive Cedartown Ga at 1:00 pm, Rev. James Wright, eulogist.
Public viewing will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 10:00 am- 5:00 pm.
Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc.