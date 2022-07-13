The number of new covid cases in Northwest Georgia more than doubled in the week ending Wednesday. Almost all of it can be attributed to the highly contagious BA.5 variant.
Led by 255 cases in Floyd County and 207 in Bartow, the region saw 655 positive tests over seven days, the highest total since the state began releasing data on a weekly basis in mid April. The previous week saw 290 cases from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties combined.
Statewide, 19,097 new cases were found, likewise the most since mid April.
Two more local deaths were reported over the past seven days as well, one each in Gordon and Polk counties. Another probable death was recorded in Gordon as well. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the region has seen 1,337 deaths and 248 probable deaths from covid.
The state reported 78 deaths for the week, tying the previous week.
Also Wednesday, Rome's two hospitals were treating 34 virus patients, with two others awaiting test results. Together, that's one less case than Tuesday -- but also the most since late February.
Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center had 14 virus patients on Wednesday while AdventHealth Gordon had two patients. Wellstar Paulding had nine cases.
Dr. Gary Voccio, Northwest health director for the state Department of Public Health, attributes the increases to the "highly contagious" BA.5 variant. It is putting more people in the hospital, he says, but cases haven't been as severe as from some of the first waves.
Voccio also noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved our counties from low to medium in terms of covid transmission in recent days. Paulding, Cobb and Douglas counties have high transmission rates in the most recent CDC posting.
He again urged people to get vaccinated as well as updated on their boosters. The Floyd County Health Department on East 12th Street continues to offer both on Tuesdays and Thursdays; they also are available at area pharmacies and other sites.
Rome hospitals
Thirty-four covid patients were under care at Rome’s hospitals on Wednesday, down one from Tuesday. The latest:
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 14 patients, down 1, with two others awaiting test results.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 20 patients, no change.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Weekly covid report
The state reports 655 additional cases in Northwest Georgia for the week ending July 13, more than double the previous week (290). The county-by-county reports:
♦ Floyd: 255 vs. 92 the week ending July 6.
♦ Bartow: 207 vs. 75.
♦ Gordon: 79 vs. 51.
♦ Polk: 78 vs. 44.
♦ Chattooga: 36, up from 28.
Covid testing
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.