As Eric L. Holland moves on to be Marietta High’s new principal, Rome City Schools is making some temporary moves while launching what the system hopes is a quick search for his replacement.
For now, no interim principal is planned at Rome High, says Dawn Williams, interim superintendent. She met Wednesday with associate principal John Fricks and Jennifer Perkins, the school system’s director of secondary curriculum, to discuss plans for starting the fall semester. Teachers report soon and classes start on Friday, July 29. She plans a “tag team” approach for now, working with school administrators.
Williams expects both internal and external candidates will apply. If the process takes longer than expected, an interim principal likely will be named, she says.
Holland’s release from his contract has a two-fold impact on Rome High. The school also must replace RHS senior counselor Melissa Holland. Both positions have been posted on Teach Georgia. The principal’s post includes the following:
Rome High serves approximately 2,000 students in grades 9-12, and is the only high school in the Rome City School System. Rome High has been recognized at both the state and national levels for its outstanding academic, athletic and fine arts programs. Students from Rome High consistently score above the state and national SAT average scores. Candidates. .. must hold or be eligible for the appropriate Georgia Professional Standards Commission’s certificate in Educational Leadership. The successful candidate must have excellent written and verbal communication skills and an established record of professional accomplishments resulting in success in student achievement.
Holland’s move to Marietta comes as he also was a candidate to be the next superintendent of Rome City Schools. He was among 18 applicants being considered for the post vacated after Lou Byars retired in late May. Williams — Rome’s associate superintendent — has served as interim since June 1 and also is among those seeking the permanent job.
On Friday, Holland submitted what basically was his resignation but, in education circles, he had to be released from his contract by the board of education. He joined RHS in 2017 from Tift County High. A called meeting was set for Monday and board members met for 70 minutes behind closed doors. State law permits, but doesn’t mandate, governments to meet outside the public eye to discuss personnel, litigation and real estate. The board approved Holland’s release at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting while also approving other personnel moves.
Wednesday morning, Marietta City Schools Board of Education voted 7-0 to hire Holland following a 30-minute closed meeting. His starting salary was set at $195,000, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. Holland replaces Keith Ball who had been moved to the school system’s main office after four years of leading Marietta High.
Holland’s release is the latest development in what has been a busy year for Rome City Schools.
♦ In January, Pascha Burge joined the board of education, following her election in November to replace Elaina Beeman, who had won an open seat on the Rome City Commission.
♦ In February, Byars announced he would retire as superintendent at the end of May. He had served as interim and then superintendent since 2016.
♦ Also that month, John Uldrick resigned from the board as he accepted an associate pastor appointment with a metro Atlanta church. He had won re-election in November.
♦ In April, the board appointed Toni Blanchard from a list of applicants to complete part of Uldrick’s term. The seat will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for Rome voters to decide.
♦ Also in April, Williams was named interim superintendent. The Georgia School Boards Association was hired to conduct a search for a permanent replacement.
♦ In May, an extra-penny education sales tax was approved by voters to help fund a replacement Rome Middle School.