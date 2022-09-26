The red hot development zone off Interstate 75 between Adairsville and Calhoun is growing again.
Seefried Properties, which specializes in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties, has started work on a 447,753-square-foot campus on 36 acres off Trimble Hollow Road in Adairsville.
The project targets medium- to large-sized manufacturing and distribution users. Planned are 36-foot-clear ceiling heights, 50-foot by 53.4-foot column spacing, 94 dock doors (four drive in), parking for 185 vehicles and an additional 71 spaces for trailers.
The Seefried name is becoming a familiar one in Northwest Georgia.
In February, the company announced plans for a nearly 740,000-square-foot logistics center off Union Grove Road, closer to Calhoun and in the same neighborhood where three other massive projects are proposed east of I-75. It will cost $50 million.
It is one of four large projects targeting the Union Grove area.
“We are excited with the opportunities at Adairsville 75 based on its tremendous access to Interstate 75, proximity to a deep labor base and location in the growing Northwest Industrial corridor,” says Doug Smith, senior vice president of Seefried. “The volume and velocity of goods traveling along Interstate 75 through Georgia and into the Midwest United States create tremendous opportunities for logistics users to locate along the north side of Atlanta.”
The Adairsville project will sit 64 miles away from downtown Atlanta and the same distance from Chattooga. It also will rise 36 miles from the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County.