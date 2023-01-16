With the break on Georgia's gas tax now in the rearview mirror, motorists are seeing the impact across the region. In fact, that tax is up by two cents a gallon from before Gov. Brian Kemp waived the fee, citing soaring fuel costs.
Monday's lowest gas prices, per county, according to AAA were:
Floyd: $2.99
Bartow: $3.02
Gordon: $3.03
Polk: $3.03
Chattooga: $3.03
Georgia: $3.07
The tax break ended a week ago after being repeatedly extended by Kemp over 10 months. Atlanta radio station WABE reports "fuel taxes are going up in 2023 by two cents a gallon over last year’s rate for unleaded and diesel. That comes out to 31 cents a gallon for unleaded and 35 cents a gallon for diesel.
"That is based on an annually adjusted formula that takes into consideration the fuel efficiency of vehicles registered in Georgia and the cost of highway construction."
The impact was almost immediate on gas prices.
AAA reported on Monday that prices across the state rose by 25 cents a gallon vs. a week ago. "Monday's state average is ... 24 cents more than a month ago and 5 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline," according to Monday's release.
Even with the state gas tax back in place, Georgia prices remained below the national average of $3.30 a gallon.
A week ago, Georgia's average price was $2.81 a gallon with Rome tracked as being among the state's lowest at $2.75 a gallon, an earlier AAA release shows.