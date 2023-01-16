gas011623
Source: AAA South

With the break on Georgia's gas tax now in the rearview mirror, motorists are seeing the impact across the region. In fact, that tax is up by two cents a gallon from before Gov. Brian Kemp waived the fee, citing soaring fuel costs.

Monday's lowest gas prices, per county, according to AAA were:

0
0
0
0
0

