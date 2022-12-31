Area residents will have a few options for activities to ring in the new year.
Aside from New Year’s Eve parties around town, there are also a few other events going on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual Cave Spring Polar Plunge takes place on Sunday at the Cave Spring Pool in Rolater Park. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. The cost covers registration, a t-shirt and a traditional New Year's meal. Proceeds benefit the Cave Spring Historical Society.
Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation will host its New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The fireworks, sponsored by Atrium Health Floyd, will be launched from Jackson Hill, and will be visible from vantage points around Rome. More than 800 shells are expected to be in the display, provided by Zambelli Fireworks, which does the Independence Day shows.
Skies should clear late this afternoon and stay that way through New Year's Day.
Those interested in a little physical exercise to start off the new year can take part in 2023’s First Day Hike. The hike will take place on the Jackson Hill trails starting at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet in the Civic Center parking lot.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation encourages locals to grab a partner, put on your best walking shoes and kick off the New Year by taking part in their First Day Hike at Lock and Dam Park on Sunday at noon.
Hikers are asked to gather at the Coosa River Trading Post before setting foot on the self-led hike. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome and owners need to clean up after them.
The park offers two trails for hikers to explore. One trail goes along the Coosa River and through the primitive campground and Coosa River Nature Preserve. The second trail allows hikers to explore a geocaching site on upgraded trails.
The cost to hike is $5 per hiker, which includes a post-hike hot dog and drink. The event is rain or shine. For more information, visit rfpra.com.
And for those who’d like a little more of a challenge to step boldly into 2023, Cave Spring’s got just what you’re looking for.
The annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge will give participants the chance to take an icy dip into the Cave Spring Swimming Pool at Rolater Park on Sunday.
Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and the plunge is at 1:30 p.m.
The cost is $25 for advance registration and $30 on the day of the event. The cost includes registration, a t-shirt and a traditional New Year’s meal.
Proceeds benefit the Cave Spring Historical Society. Rolater Park is located at 13 Old Cedartown Rd. in Cave Spring.
For more information or to register visit facebook.com/cshspolarplunge
