Now showing in a theater not-so-near you: You've got a ghost of a chance of seeing Spirit Halloween around here. The movie set in the former Toys R Us near Mount Berry Mall (and movies) premiered Friday. We checked screens from Rome to Cartersville to Acworth and Hiram but no luck. But Fandango found it -- at Atlantic Station's Regal cinemas. Saturday's show times: 12:55, 3:55, 6:40 and 9:20 p.m. You best chance to see it at home will be on your favorite video-on-demand service starting Oct. 11.
Speaking of the store: The Spirit Halloween store by the mall is due to open soon. The official word continues to be "October." Halloween is now 30 days away.
Covid -- and flu -- updates: Covid numbers continue to drop, especially positivity rates and hospitalizations, says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District. Vaccines and boosters remain available. Voccio also urged area residents to get their flu shots now as the season is here and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Georgia in the "high" category for spread.
10 virus patients in Rome hospitals: Through Friday afternoon, 10 people were being treated for covid at AdventHealth Redmond and Atrium Health Floyd. That's down five patients from Thurday.
No tests this week: A reminder that the free testing site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is closed today through next Saturday because of the fair (opens Tuesday).
That's a wrap: The farmer's market at Ridge Ferry Park, courtesy of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, is over for the year. Today was to be the last day but the earlier storm threat from Ian led to a cancellation... Today's Etowah Brunch Market also was canceled because of the weather once expected from the storm.