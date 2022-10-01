SpiritHalloweentrailer

Rome’s Avenue A gets a little screen time in the latest trailer for “Spirit Halloween: The Movie.”

 Contributed

Now showing in a theater not-so-near you: You've got a ghost of a chance of seeing Spirit Halloween around here. The movie set in the former Toys R Us near Mount Berry Mall (and movies) premiered Friday. We checked screens from Rome to Cartersville to Acworth and Hiram but no luck. But Fandango found it -- at Atlantic Station's Regal cinemas. Saturday's show times: 12:55, 3:55, 6:40 and 9:20 p.m. You best chance to see it at home will be on your favorite video-on-demand service starting Oct. 11.

  • Speaking of the store: The Spirit Halloween store by the mall is due to open soon. The official word continues to be "October." Halloween is now 30 days away.
