paradedelay2022

With a potentially naughty forecast for later this evening, the Rome Christmas Parade is being postponed from tonight until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

With the exception of the date, everything else associated with what is expected to be the largest parade ever in Rome remains the same -- lineup, timing, street closures, etc.

